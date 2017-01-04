Premier Energy and Water Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 30 December 2016 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets OPG Power Ventures 7.8% SSE PLC 5.9% TerraForm Global 9.75% Bond 15/08/2022 5.3% First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 5.3% Beijing Enterprises Holdings 5.1% China Power Intl. Develop 4.5% Cia de Saneamento do Para 4.5% Pattern Energy Conv 4% 15/7/2020 4.1% China Everbright Intl. 3.5% Avangrid 3.4% Pennon Group 3.3% Qatar Electricity & Water Co. 3.1% Huaneng Renewables 3.1% Transelectrica 2.8% Cia Paranaense Energia ADR 2.7% Hafslund 2.5% Nextera Energy 2.0% Engie 2.0% Edison International 2.0% Keppel Infrastructure Trust 1.7%

* Holding in both bond and equity

At close of business on 30 December 2016 the total net assets of Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC amounted to £57.0 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 36.9% Multi Utilities 24.1% Renewable Energy 15.8% Water & Waste 12.5% Gas 8.7% Cash/Net Current Assets 2.0% 100.0%