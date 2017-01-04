sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
04.01.2017 | 17:01
PR Newswire

Premier Energy and Water Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, January 4

Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 30 December 2016 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
OPG Power Ventures7.8%
SSE PLC5.9%
TerraForm Global 9.75% Bond 15/08/20225.3%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund5.3%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings5.1%
China Power Intl. Develop4.5%
Cia de Saneamento do Para4.5%
Pattern Energy Conv 4% 15/7/20204.1%
China Everbright Intl.3.5%
Avangrid3.4%
Pennon Group3.3%
Qatar Electricity & Water Co.3.1%
Huaneng Renewables3.1%
Transelectrica2.8%
Cia Paranaense Energia ADR2.7%
Hafslund2.5%
Nextera Energy2.0%
Engie2.0%
Edison International2.0%
Keppel Infrastructure Trust1.7%

* Holding in both bond and equity

At close of business on 30 December 2016 the total net assets of Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC amounted to £57.0 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Electricity36.9%
Multi Utilities24.1%
Renewable Energy15.8%
Water & Waste12.5%
Gas8.7%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.0%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America24.1%
China17.6%
Latin America10.1%
United Kingdom9.8%
Global8.4%
India8.2%
Europe (excluding UK)7.5%
Eastern Europe4.5%
Asia (excluding China)4.7%
Middle East3.1%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.0%
100.0%

