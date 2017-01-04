sprite-preloader
04.01.2017 | 17:07
Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

London, January 4

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 30 December 2016
its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets
Sberbank11.45
Lukoil9.25
PZU6.94
Novatek4.53
Magnit4.45
Turkiye Halk Bankasi3.91
Tatneft Pao3.56
Gazprom3.51
LSR3.17
Alrosa3.12

The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 December 2016 was as follows:

Russia Total63.67
Turkey Total12.72
Poland Total11.85
Romania Total3.51
Other European Total4.75
Czech rep Total2.77
Greece Total2.10
Hungary Total2.10
Cash & Equivalents-3.47

