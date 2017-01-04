Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 30 December 2016

its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets Sberbank 11.45 Lukoil 9.25 PZU 6.94 Novatek 4.53 Magnit 4.45 Turkiye Halk Bankasi 3.91 Tatneft Pao 3.56 Gazprom 3.51 LSR 3.17 Alrosa 3.12

The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 December 2016 was as follows: