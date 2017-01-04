Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, January 4
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 30 December 2016
its ten largest investments were as follows:
|% of Total Assets
|Sberbank
|11.45
|Lukoil
|9.25
|PZU
|6.94
|Novatek
|4.53
|Magnit
|4.45
|Turkiye Halk Bankasi
|3.91
|Tatneft Pao
|3.56
|Gazprom
|3.51
|LSR
|3.17
|Alrosa
|3.12
The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 December 2016 was as follows:
|Russia Total
|63.67
|Turkey Total
|12.72
|Poland Total
|11.85
|Romania Total
|3.51
|Other European Total
|4.75
|Czech rep Total
|2.77
|Greece Total
|2.10
|Hungary Total
|2.10
|Cash & Equivalents
|-3.47