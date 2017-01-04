Get a First Glimpse of the New Keyboard BlackBerry Smartphone at CES

New BlackBerry features based on security, productivity and reliability

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd. ("TCL Communication") today offered a first look at its new BlackBerry premium keyboard smartphone at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES). It's the first product towards its long-term licensing agreement with BlackBerry encompassing the brand and security software.

The new BlackBerry smartphone is designed with three core features in mind: security, productivity and reliability. It draws on unparalleled mobile security and software expertise to offer the most complete security available for an Android smartphone. The distinctive BlackBerry keyboard and a number of apps, such as Hub+, enable its productivity for business and professional users. And with the excellence of its hardware design, it has genuine durability.

"At TCL Communication, we are committed to creating the best BlackBerry products for consumers and enterprise users," said Nicolas Zibell, Chief Executive Officer of TCL Communication.

Though the new BlackBerry smartphone's name and final details will be officially disclosed at the Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona next month (please contact GlobalPR@tcl.com to reserve a hands-on briefing), Mr. Zibell articulated his vision towards the long-term investment in a BlackBerry branded product portfolio at CES, "Together with BlackBerry's smartphone software platform, this partnership will create the most secure Android products."

The new BlackBerry, available in early 2017, offers premium outstanding features including:

Keyboard: The world's most advanced intelligent keyboard to date: touch sensitive with predictive typing functionality customized to your writing style and language preferences

Tactility: High-gloss polished keys mimic the finish of the display glass, giving a consistent, polished look across the front of the device

Security: Device security built in from the start using trusted BlackBerry security software that is updated in real time to ensure the best protection for your corporate and personal data

Android: 100% Android for access to all your apps and data and the entire Android ecosystem and OS updates

TCL Communication, the fourth largest handset manufacturer in North America and top-10 globally according to IDC, is expanding the premium smartphone competitive landscape with a third option for both enterprises and consumers. The company has a proven track record to lead key trends (MBB, IoT, security, VR), supply chain, Smart Devices, and blended brand portfolios.

About TCL Communication

TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile and internet products and services worldwide under three key brands -- TCL, Alcatel and BlackBerry. The company's portfolio of products is currently sold in over 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. According to telecommunication research firm IDC and company's data, the company ranked No. 7 and No. 10 among global phone manufacturers and global smartphone manufacturers respectively in the third quarter of 2016. The company also ranked No. 7 among global tablet manufacturers.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, TCL Communication (HKSE stock code: 2618) operates its highly efficient manufacturing plant in Huizhou, China and 9 R&D centers worldwide. It employs approximately 13,000 people across the globe. For more information, please visit www.tclcom.com.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Alcatel is a trademark of Alcatel-Lucent used under license by TCL Communication.

BlackBerry and related trademarks, names and logos are the property of BlackBerry Limited and are registered and/or used in the U.S. and countries around the world. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

