The market for spine navigation systems, or spinal image guided surgery (IGS) systems, is closely linked to that of neurosurgical IGS systems. There are relatively few dedicated IGS systems for spinal procedures. Most spinal IGS procedures are performed using neurosurgical IGS systems with spinal software applications. Because spinal and neurosurgical operations are often performed by the same surgeons, this arrangement has worked well so far.

Certain spinal procedures may require specialized instruments; however, these disposable instruments can be used with non-specialized systems that have the appropriate software. Many spinal IGS systems can be used to assist in trauma procedures once equipped with the right software and accessories. Spinal conditions treated with IGS include fractures, metastasis, spinal slip disc and spinal curvature.

Spinal imaging software allows surgeons to perform on the thoracic and lumbar regions of the spine, while many have pelvic trauma applications. Recently, there has been a push to develop more dedicated spinal IGS and robotic systems that would be better suited to strictly spinal or trauma surgeries.

General Report Contents

Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value Growth Trends

Market Drivers Limiters for each chapter segment

Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment

Section on recent mergers acquisitions

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Disease Overview

2.1 Medical Conditions

2.1.2 Spinal Conditions

2.1.3 Ent Conditions

2.1.4 Orthopedic Conditions

2.1.5 Gynecological Conditions

2.1.6 Urological Conditions

2.1.7 Digestive Tract Conditions

2.1.8 Colorectal Conditions

2.1.9 Cardiac Conditions

3. Product Assessment

3.1 Surgical Navigation Product Portfolios

3.2 Surgical Navigation Regulatory Issues And Recalls

3.3 Clinical Trials

3.4 Surgical Navigation Clinical Trials

4. Spine Navigation System Market

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Analysis And Forecast

4.3 Drivers And Limiters

4.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Medtronic

Brainlab

Stryker

Renishaw

Mazor Robotics

Intuitive Surgical

TransEnterix

Accuray

Hansen Medical

Corindus

Catheter Precision

Stereotaxis

Canon

Optos

Tomey

