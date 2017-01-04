Technavio analysts forecast the global first aid kit marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global first aid kitmarketfor 2017-2021. The study considers the revenue generated from the sales of first aid kits at the retailer level to calculate the market size.

The market is expected to have a moderate growth due to its already established market in many countries. Factors contributing to the growth of the market is the increasing safety regulations for workers in the industrial segment, which has led to increased consumption of first aid kits. Another factor contributing to the growth of first aid kit is the demand from sports industry, which require basic treatment while performing any activities.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global first aid kitmarket:

Demand from sports industry

Stringent safety regulations

Evolving product formats

Demand from sports industry

Around 50% of first aid kit units in the market are traded to commercial end-users that are predominantly the sports industry. Various first aid kit providers in the market design and develop the kits for athletes and sports team that has driven the growth of the first aid kit market. Vendors such as Acme United Corporation and Lifeline offers a wide range of sports-specific first aid kits.

Sarah Haque, a lead analyst at Technavio, says, "Since players are required to perform in various environments, any unexpected injury would require a first aid kit with appropriate items in it. It is essential criteria for sports coaches and physiotherapists to understand the type of injury that could occur during the competition or while practicing

Stringent safety regulations

Rising number of occupational injuries is enforcing employers to build a robust workplace safety. Proper risk management and preventive solutions can create these safety workplaces. Workplace injuries have resulted in stringent workplace regulation, which has contributed to increased consumption of first aid kits.

"In 1970, the US government passed the Occupational Safety and Health Act for laborers that ensure the provision of a safe and healthy work environment. The implementation of this act led to the formation of OSHA. OSHA ensures safety standards are implemented at the workplace and assures that employers work toward reducing worker injury and fatality," adds Sarah.

Evolving product formats

Vendors in the market are offering first aid kits with various easy to use features and using various materials and innovative packaging. This packaging enables users to pick essential items for specific injuries. For instance, various colored compartments in a kit help users to identify products easily during any panic situation.

Falck, a vendor providing products for security and rescue, teamed up with Designit, another vendor providing design solutions, to offer new first aid kit characterized with color coding that provides user friendliness.

Top vendors:

3M

Honeywell

Fieldtex Products

Johnson Johnson

