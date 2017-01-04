BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1(i): NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES



(1). Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (ii):



BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc



(2). Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):



An acquisition or disposal of voting rights: (X)



An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached: ( )



An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments: ( )



An event changing the breakdown of voting rights: ( )



Other (please specify): ( ) Change in controlled undertakings



(3). Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (iii):



Brewin Dolphin Limited



(4). Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) (iv):







(5). Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached if different) (v):



3 January 2017



(6). Date on which issuer notified:



4 January 2017



(7). Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached (vi), (vii):



5%



(8). Notified details:



A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii), (ix)



Class/type of shares (if possible using the ISIN code): ORD GBP0.01 GB00B0N8MF98



Situation previous to the triggering transaction:

Number of Shares: 8,885,968

Number of Voting rights: 8,885,968



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:

Number of shares:

Direct: N/A

Number of voting rights:

Direct (xi): N/A

Indirect (xii): 5,921,585



% of voting rights (x):

Direct: N/A

Indirect: 4.9858%



B. Financial Instruments



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:



Type of financial instrument:



Expiration date (xiii):



Exercise/Conversion Period/Date (xiv):



Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted:



% of voting rights:



C. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Instruments (xv), (xvi)



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:



Type of financial instrument:



Exercise Price:



Expiration date (xvii):



Exercise/Conversion Period/Date (xviii):



Number of voting rights instrument refers to:



% of voting rights (xix) (xx):



Nominal:

Delta:



Total (A + B + C):



Number of voting rights: 5,921,585



% of voting rights: 4.9858%



(9). Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable (xxi):



Indirect - Brewin Nominees (Channel Islands) Limited 49,655 0.0418%

Indirect - Brewin Nominees Limited A/c NOM 1,840,549 1.5497%

Indirect - Brewin Nominees Limited A/c ISA 1,005,558 0.8466%

Indirect - Brewin Nominees Limited A/c GROSS 2,489,928 2.0965%

Indirect - Brewin Nominees Limited A/c CHARITY 317,000 0.2669%

Indirect - Brewin Nominees Limited A/c OFFBOND 218,895 0.1843%

GRAND TOTAL 5,921,585 4.9858%

Proxy Voting:



(10). Name of the proxy holder:



N/A



(11). Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:



N/A



(12). Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:



N/A



(13). Additional information:



Figures based on shares in issue of 118,768,000. The indirect voting rights under (9) relate to shares held in client portfolios, managed by those firms, under discretionary investment management agreements.



(14). Contact name:



Sarah Beynsberger

For BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary



(15). Contact telephone number:



020 7743 2639





4 January 2017