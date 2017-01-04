Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Market Report for Direct Restoratives 2017 MedCore" report to their offering.
The direct restorative market value outlined comprises the segments of composites, amalgam and glass ionomer and resin modified glass ionomer materials. The value, however, does not include alternative filling materials such as ceramics (dental porcelain) or metallic materials such as gold. These materials constitute a very negligible portion of the market. Within the composite and glass ionomer markets exist hybrids such as compomers and giomers which are included within the composite markets.
The restorative material market is extremely dynamic and has undergone severe changes, such as the phase down of amalgam, the trial and testing of glass ionomers and the consequent booming of the composite market (specifically the bulk fill composite products). The dental restorative market was long dominated by amalgam due to its low costs, insurance coverage and unmatched durability. However, the public trend is strongly turning away from amalgam, primarily due to concerns related to mercury poisoning and its lack of aesthetic appeal. In November 2013, the Council of European Dentists (CED) unanimously adopted a number of measures to aid in the phase down of amalgam across Europe.
General Report Contents
- Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value Growth Trends
- Market Drivers Limiters for each chapter segment
- Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment
- Section on recent mergers acquisitions
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- European Market For Dental Materials Overview
- Competitive Analysis
- Market Trends
- Market Developments
- Markets Included
- Key Report Updates
- Version History
2. Country Profiles
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Germany
2.3 France
2.4 United Kingdom
2.5 Italy
2.6 Spain
2.7 Benelux
2.8 Scandinavia
2.9 Austria
2.10 Switzerland
2.11 Portugal
3. Direct Restorative Material Market
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Overview
3.3 Market Analysis And Forecast
3.4 Unit Sales Analysis And Forecast
3.5 Drivers And Limiters
3.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- 3M ESPE
- DENTSPLY
- GC Europe
- Heraeus Kulzer
- Ivoclar Vivadent
- Septodont
- Kerr Dental
- Kuraray
- Kettenbach
- VOCO
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bswl64/europe_market
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170104006103/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Dental