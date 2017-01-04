Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Market Report for Direct Restoratives 2017 MedCore" report to their offering.

The direct restorative market value outlined comprises the segments of composites, amalgam and glass ionomer and resin modified glass ionomer materials. The value, however, does not include alternative filling materials such as ceramics (dental porcelain) or metallic materials such as gold. These materials constitute a very negligible portion of the market. Within the composite and glass ionomer markets exist hybrids such as compomers and giomers which are included within the composite markets.

The restorative material market is extremely dynamic and has undergone severe changes, such as the phase down of amalgam, the trial and testing of glass ionomers and the consequent booming of the composite market (specifically the bulk fill composite products). The dental restorative market was long dominated by amalgam due to its low costs, insurance coverage and unmatched durability. However, the public trend is strongly turning away from amalgam, primarily due to concerns related to mercury poisoning and its lack of aesthetic appeal. In November 2013, the Council of European Dentists (CED) unanimously adopted a number of measures to aid in the phase down of amalgam across Europe.

General Report Contents

Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value Growth Trends

Market Drivers Limiters for each chapter segment

Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment

Section on recent mergers acquisitions

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

European Market For Dental Materials Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History

2. Country Profiles

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Germany

2.3 France

2.4 United Kingdom

2.5 Italy

2.6 Spain

2.7 Benelux

2.8 Scandinavia

2.9 Austria

2.10 Switzerland

2.11 Portugal

3. Direct Restorative Material Market

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Overview

3.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

3.4 Unit Sales Analysis And Forecast

3.5 Drivers And Limiters

3.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Companies Mentioned

3M ESPE

DENTSPLY

GC Europe

Heraeus Kulzer

Ivoclar Vivadent

Septodont

Kerr Dental

Kuraray

Kettenbach

VOCO

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bswl64/europe_market

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170104006103/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Dental