Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
04.01.2017 | 17:40
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Computer Numerical Control Solutions Market (2017-2021) - Organizations Striving to Reduce their Operational Costs - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Computer Numerical Control Solutions Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global computer numerical control solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 5.82% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global computer numerical control solutions market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the various segments such as component, end-users, and geographical regions.

High-precision accuracy in CNC machines provides vendors with opportunities to expand in the additive manufacturing market. The additive manufacturing market is expected to be potentially larger than the CNC market due to benefits of printing multi-material assemblies. In addition to the mentioned points, controls and human-machine interface (HMI) in 3D printers are less sophisticated than that of CNC machines.

According to the report, under constant pressures of improving profit margins and gaining a competitive edge in the market, organizations are striving to reduce their operational costs. Cost-effective solutions and technologically advanced machines are being installed by organizations for machine processing operations. It is this rising need to curb operational expense and incorporate advanced technologies, which encourages end-user industries to employ CNC machines.

Further, the report states that the expertise of industrial workers can now be utilized for skilled and high-paying positions. However, in the absence of adequate attention to these aspects, the CNC solutions market will face this challenge during the forecast period. As employees are educated about the benefits of CNC systems and their enhanced benefits, we can expect a gradual shift in perception of industrial workers and employee unions.

Key vendors:

  • Delta
  • FANUC
  • Haas Automation
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Siemens

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by components

Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Key leading countries

Part 10: Market drivers

Part 11: Impact of drivers

Part 12: Market challenges

Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 14: Market trends

Part 15: Vendor landscape

Part 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/78gq6p/global_computer

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


