FIDELITY JAPANESE VALUES PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire
London, January 4

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date: 04 January 2017

Name of applicant:Fidelity Japanese Values PLC
Name of scheme:General Corporate Purposes
Period of return:From:16 June 2016To:15 December 2016
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:1,508,088 ordinary shares of 25 pence each
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):N/A
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):Nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:1,508,088 ordinary shares of 25 pence each

Name of contact:Natalia De Sousa
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:01737 837846

