Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT) to AUREL BGC, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as at December 31, 2016:

123,128.68

13,807 shares

For information, as at June 30, 2016, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account:

72,165.89

18,833 shares

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics™ to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions, LMS for lesion management and our imaging phenotyping system iBiopsy™, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to bring new treatments to patients in need more precisely, quicker and with an eye on reducing overall care costs. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a US subsidiary in Boston, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Paris' Alternext market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). The company is eligible for the PEA-PME SME equity savings plan setup and has received the label Pass French Tech Promotion 2016-2017. More information: www.mediantechnologies.com

Contacts:

Median Technologies

Fredrik Brag, +33 4 92 90 65 82

CEO

fredrik.brag@mediantechnologies.com

or

Press

ALIZE RP

Caroline Carmagnol Wendy Rigal, 33 1 44 54 36 66

median@alizerp.com

or

Investors

ACTIFIN

Ghislaine Gasparetto, +33 1 56 88 11 11

ggasparetto@actifin.fr