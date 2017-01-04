Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Market Report for ENT Navigation Systems 2017 MedCore" report to their offering.

The introduction of new and less expensive IGS systems for ENT procedures will result in steady unit growth rate will remain steady over the forecast period. Towards the end of the forecast period, IGS system sales will begin to increase slightly as the ASP of these systems will decrease. New sales are coming from smaller facilities without an IGS system, facilities that require additional IGS systems, and from those that need to replace older systems. In 2016, IGS was considered the standard of care for the following ENT procedures; functional endoscopic sinus surgery (FESS), revisions and skull-based procedures.

As more ENT surgeons become comfortable using IGS systems and the systems increase in their simplicity, surgeons will use IGS for a higher percentage of all types of procedures. The number of ENT procedures performed in the European market is expected to increase over the forecast period and, as the ENT IGS market approaches saturation, sales growth will follow suit.

General Report Contents

Key Topics Covered:

3. Product Assessment

4. Ent Navigation System Market

