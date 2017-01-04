Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Market Overview for Robotic Assisted Surgery Systems 2017 MedView" report to their offering.

The shift from open cavity procedures to minimally invasive procedures has already occurred within Europe. For hospitals to attract top talent, they must be equipped with the latest in high-tech equipment and facilities in order to increase efficiency for the surgeon. Incorporating surgical navigation and robotic systems into operating rooms helps institutions promote themselves as industry leaders. Surgical navigation is a more established technology which has become the standard of care in neurosurgery, with adoption increasing in other segments.

In addition, the growth of the surgical robotics market is expected to broaden the variety of procedures that can be done using a minimally invasive approach while reinforcing existing clinical benefits. For many procedures, the use of an image guided surgery (IGS) or robotic system increases the duration of the operation. Facilities and surgeons will therefore lose money as they are forced to schedule fewer procedures. This delay has decreased with newer models; however, any increase in time may reduce the number of operations that can be scheduled in a facility. This negatively impacts both surgeons and facilities, and can make potential clients less willing to pay the high costs associated with robotics systems.

Surgical navigation systems are often marketed by implant companies and bundled with other products, while robotics companies have traditionally been smaller and focused on a narrower range of technologies. However, partnerships have led to a series of acquisitions of smaller robotics companies by larger, more established medical device companies. Since the technologies can be considered competitors, this trend is expected to continue as robotic technology becomes more widely adopted and accepted.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

European Robotics And Surgical Navigation Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Procedures Covered

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

2. Disease Overview

2.1 Medical Conditions

2.1.1 Neurosurgery Conditions

2.1.2 Spinal Conditions

2.1.3 Ent Conditions

2.1.4 Orthopedic Conditions

2.1.5 Gynecological Conditions

2.1.6 Urological Conditions

2.1.7 Digestive Tract Conditions

2.1.8 Colorectal Conditions

2.1.9 Cardiac Conditions

3. Robotic Assisted Surgery System Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Overview By Segment

3.3 Trend Analysis

3.4 Drivers And Limiters

3.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

3.6 Company Profiles

Medtronic

Brainlab

Stryker

Renishaw

Mazor Robotics

Intuitive Surgical

TransEnterix

Accuray

Hansen Medical

Corindus

Catheter Precision

Stereotaxis

