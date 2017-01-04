BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC - Statement re Inside Information

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc



The Directors of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the year ended 30 November 2016, has previously been notified to a RIS.



Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 6 February 2017.



Enquiries:



Mr K Mayger

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 020 7743 1098



