sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 04.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
04.01.2017 | 17:57
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC - Statement re Inside Information

PR Newswire
London, January 4

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

The Directors of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the year ended 30 November 2016, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 6 February 2017.

Enquiries:

Mr K Mayger
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 020 7743 1098

Date: 4 January 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire