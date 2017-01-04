NEW HYDE PARK, NY--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - uBreakiFix opened in New Hyde Park on Jan. 2 at 1003 Jericho Turnpike. The growing technology repair brand specializes in same-day repair service of all electronics -- from phones, tablets and computers, to drones, hover boards and game consoles.

Led by millennial entrepreneur Justin Wetherill, uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, repairing cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems at its 275 stores across North America.

uBreakiFix New Hyde Park is the first store for owner Bryant Vasquez, who plans to open more stores in the future.

"I've worked with uBreakiFix for some time and was inspired to open my first store after seeing the brand's unwavering commitment to its customers, even as it grows and evolves," Vasquez said. "At uBreakiFix New Hyde Park, we plan to support the local community by partnering with schools for device repair and sponsoring community sports leagues. We want to invest back into the community that has welcomed us with open arms."

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to take their Internet-based brand brick and mortar. By reconciling quality tech repair with exceptional customer service, the brand has filled a niche in the marketplace and grown organically, without debt, investors or consultants.

uBreakiFix New Hyde Park is the brand's sixth location on Long Island, joining locations in Commack, Port Jefferson, Bethpage, Syosset and Rockville Centre.

"Even as we grow, customer satisfaction remains our number one priority," said uBreakiFix CEO and founder Justin Wetherill. "We look forward to answering the New Hyde Park community's tech needs with the quality repair service and exceptional customer experience that consumers have come to expect."

uBreakiFix has 275 stores across the U.S. and Canada. The brand's ability to fix anything with a power button sets it apart from the competition. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty.

uBreakiFix New Hyde Park is located at 1003 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 and can be reached at: 516-233-2974. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

