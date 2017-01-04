Offers CES attendees a sneak peak of the world's first imaging laser scanner that simplifies the creation of digital reality

Leica Geosystems today announced it has been named a CES 2017 Innovation Awards Honoree for the Leica BLK360 Imaging Laser Scanner in the Digital Imaging category. Products entered in this prestigious program are judged by a preeminent panel of independent industrial designers, independent engineers and members of the trade media to honor outstanding design and engineering in cutting edge consumer electronics products across 28 product categories.

The Leica BLK360 is the world's smallest imaging laser scanner. It shoots 360-degree high dynamic range (HDR) spherical imagery and combines it with a millimeter accuracy 3D laser point-cloud.Designed to simplify the reality capture process, the BLK360 has only one button and produces full digital reality data in under three minutes.

BLK360 was created in tandem with a new version of the Autodesk ReCap 360 software that runs on the Apple iPad Pro, allowing users to easily create, share and manipulate accurate 3-D models of real world conditions. A reservation promo for the Leica BLK360 is available now. The hardware will ship in March 2017.

"We're honored that the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM recognizes our commitment to engineering and design of the BLK360," said Burkhard Boeckem, CTO, Leica Geosystems. "Our intent was to fill a significant gap in the industry with a lightweight and compact imaging laser scanner. We feel that the response from the scanning community and this honorable mention are indicators that we have achieved our goal. We look forward to showing the BLK360 at CES 2017."

The prestigious CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the CTA, the producer of CES 2017, the global gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies, and have been recognizing achievements in product design and engineering since 1976.

Leica Geosystems' BLK360 will be displayed at CES 2017 at the Pepcom event being held on January 4 from 7-10:30 p.m., as well as during the show in the Leica CES exhibit at Westgate Suite #305.

The Leica BLK360 earned recognition as a CES Honoree based on a variety of criteria including engineering, aesthetic and design qualities, intended use/function and user value, unique/novel features present and how the design and innovation of the product directly compares to other products in the marketplace.

Products chosen as CES Innovation Honorees reflect innovative design and engineering in some of the most cutting edge tech products and services coming to market.

CES 2017 Innovation Honoree products are featured on CES.tech/Innovation, which lists product categories as well as each product name, manufacturer information, description, photo and URL.

About Leica Geosystems

Revolutionizing the world of measurement and survey for nearly 200 years, Leica Geosystems creates complete solutions for professionals across the planet. Known for premium products and innovative solution development, professionals in a diverse mix of industries, such as aerospace and defense, safety and security, construction, and manufacturing, trust Leica Geosystems for all their geospatial needs. With precise and accurate instruments, sophisticated software, and trusted services, Leica Geosystems delivers value every day to those shaping the future of our world.

Leica Geosystems is part of Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B; hexagon.com), a leading global provider of information technologies that drive quality and productivity improvements across geospatial and industrial enterprise applications.

