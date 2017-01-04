CES 2017 Brightstar Partners with Monster to Bring Its High Performance Audio Products to Retailers, MVNOs, Mobile Network Operators, Online and Enterprise Customers Across 55 Countries on Six Continents

Additionally, Monster Will Design and Engineer New Exclusive Headphones and Earphones Exclusively for Brightstar and its Channels/Customers

Monster, the world leader in premium, high-performance headphones and Bluetooth speakers, today announced a partnership with Brightstar Corp., the world's leading mobile services company, that will establish Brightstar as a worldwide purveyor of Monster's line of audio products and mobile accessories. The collaboration between these two top industry leaders will create a powerful new worldwide network for bringing the highest performance audio and power products to end-user consumers across 55 countries on six continents.

Monster is the company that created the original Beats by Dr. Dre line of speakers and headphones that revolutionized portable audio. Monster and Brightstar are combining their strengths to bring even greater audio experiences with Monster's latest audio creations to even more retailers and consumers worldwide.

Exciting new products include the Monster's latest Super speaker the SuperStar Monster Blaster, a reimagined "boombox" for the 21st century that features Bluetooth and USB connectivity, along with an entire new line of Superstar Bluetooth speakers and new versions of Monster's high-end Elements over-ear and on-ear headphones that feature high resolution digital inputs as well as wireless Bluetooth. Brightstar will also be introducing Monster's iSport line of Bluetooth in-ear headphones that offer the widest range of price points and audio performance levels. Monster's value-priced line of Clarity HD wired and Bluetooth headphones will make Monster's legendary sound quality available to more people in more countries. In addition to Monster's legendary sound quality, new levels of comfort and durability are especially engineered into all of these products, providing consumers the ultimate in audio experiences.

Monster Will Create New Headphone Products Exclusively for Brightstar

Also as part of the collaboration, Monster will design and engineer a new line of digital and Bluetooth headphones that are designed especially for Brightstar and its channels/customers. In addition, Monster will be introducing its never-before-seen, complete line of advanced power products and cables through Brightstar's retailers at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show.

Head Monster Noel Lee noted: "We are excited to have Brightstar as a partner for our new state-of-the-art audio products that enables us to extend our global channel footprint into new and exciting channels. Monster will be the focus of Brightstar's expansion into high-performance audio products, especially for the mobile channel. Through Brightstar's reputation of supply chain excellence, Monster will be able to offer more products and services for the benefit of retailers worldwide. Selected high-quality retailers can now sell Monster, enhancing both our reputation and that of Brightstar's retailers."

With accessories becoming an essential part of everyday mobile life, our agreement reflects when and where consumers are buying, enabling us to satisfy consumers' appetite for an enhanced audio experience," said Andy Zeinfeld, Brightstar's President of Global Channel Development Sales. "We want people to know that our customers are the place to shop for Monster products.

Zeinfeld continued: "Monster has designed an innovative way to promote the right customer experience with its displays and promotions and by training sales teams on what makes Monster the best in the industry. We are proud to be able to offer Monster's high-performance products to our best retailers and customers in all of the countries in which we do business. It's truly a win, win, win, win, for Brightstar, Monster, our retailers, and our end-user consumers."

(Product availability will vary by country and dates of retail availability will be announced locally).

About Monster

For the past 35 years, Monster® has been a catalyst for innovation and big ideas. Discovering that cables in hi-fi systems influenced the sound, Head Monster Noel Lee developed Monster Cable an immediate hit. Monster® engineered the sound of Beats® headphones, and has since become the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance headphones, all featuring Pure Monster Sound™ technology. Today, the company offers advanced connectivity solutions for professional musicians, home entertainment, computing, mobile and gaming, as well as high performance AC Power and conditioning products. Monster® continues to lead in innovation with Monster having been granted over 500 Patents and 100 patents pending worldwide, offering more than 5,000 products in over 160 countries. Monster® also prides itself in helping those who are in less-than-fortunate circumstances through Monster Cares. Above all, Monster® does what it does Because the Music Matters.

Explore the world of Monster at www.monsterproducts.com. To become a fan of Monster® products, please follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/monsterproducts) or Twitter (www.twitter.com/monsterproducts).

About Brightstar Corp.

Brightstar Corp. is a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp. and the world's leading mobile services company for managing devices and accessories across the wireless ecosystem. With a comprehensive portfolio of B2B offerings and unrivaled wireless expertise, we simplify the wireless world, making mobile technology accessible to everyone. Brightstar serves mobile network operators, retailers, manufacturers and enterprise customers across 100 countries, and we touch almost every aspect of a mobile device somewhere in its lifecycle by providing innovative end-to-end services seamlessly integrated across customer mobile value chains. Brightstar reported global net revenues of approximately $12.1 billion in 2015. For more information, email Accessories-Global@brightstar.com or visit www.Brightstar.com.

