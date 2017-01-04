Tata Elxsi Announces Partnership With DISTI for Feature-rich 3D Automotive UX

LAS VEGAS, January 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Tata Elxsi, a leading global services design and technology services provider for the automotive industry, today announced its partnership with DiSTI Corporation Florida, USA, the creators of user interface tool, GL Studio. This partnership will help the continued effort to provide best-in-class user interface solutions to our automotive clients delivering high end HMI design, innovative and appealing visual content for futuristic displays in vehicles.

As the first step of this partnership, Tata Elxsi has developed an integrated e-cockpit solution with IVI, IC, HUD, and ADAS features, all integrated on a single Renesas R-Car H3 platform, with the UX developed completely using DiSTI's GL Studio. This solution will be on showcase at the Tata Elxsi and DISTI booths at CES 2017 in Las Vegas.

As a leading global R&D service provider for automotive electronics and design services, Tata Elxsi brings together deep technology and domain expertise in multimedia, image processing, connectivity and systems design. This is coupled with an award winning world-class User Experience and HMI design team for user experience and interaction design to support the development of next-generation cockpit solutions and software.

"After many years of successful collaboration, DiSTI is very excited to have a formal partnership with Tata Elxsi," said DiSTI's Vice President of Automotive - Christopher Giordano. "Their proven software implementation capabilities combined with DiSTI's industry leading, functional-safety-capable UI tool, GL Studio, has enabled the automotive market with a very powerful HMI option for Instrument Clusters, Heads Up Displays and Infotainment. As the need for safety critical software in the automotive market grows, we are very proud and honored to be part of this collaboration with Tata Elxsi."

"The partnership with DiSTI will enable Tata Elxsi design team to rapidly prototype advanced HMI which seamlessly transitions with the target system such as instrument clusters, infotainment head units, Rear-Seat Entertainment, ADAS and connected car application interfaces and across SoC platforms. The conformance of the tool up to ASIL-D adds further value when we and DiSTI jointly go to market and provide end to end design and software development to our customers," says Tony K John, Global Head of Marketing, Partnerships & Alliances, Transportation Business Unit, Tata Elxsi.

Tata Elxsi is showcasing the integrated e-cockpit solution along with an exciting array of solutions covering infotainment, ADAS, autonomous vehicle technology and V2X communications, and telematics, at its booth 6223 at CES 2017, Las Vegas.

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is a leading global technology and design services provider, addressing the automotive, broadcast, communications, consumer electronics and healthcare industries.

It is a preferred partner for leading automotive OEMs and suppliers across the world, combining award-winning design and UX capability with deep technology experience of over 20 years in automotive software and system design, and domain expertise in automotive electronics, connected cars, active safety and security. This is supported by a network of design studios and development centers across the world, Automotive SPICE Level 5 certified quality processes, and centers of excellence for digital technologies including IoT and analytics.

Tata Elxsi is part of the $100 Billion Tata group, and headquartered in Bangalore.

About DiSTI

DiSTI is a global leader in the development of Human Machine Interface software for businesses, governments and the military. The company's flagship product, GL Studio, enables programmers and developers to build high-fidelity safety critical 3D graphics, enhancing the level of interactivity and sophistication for embedded automotive applications, while providing superior performance and visual quality.

Over 4,600 end users and 700 customers worldwide, including Boeing, Calsonic Kansei, Chrysler, Continental, ESG, Jaguar Land Rover, Honeywell, Hyundai, Lockheed Martin, NASA, Nissan, Raytheon, TATA, Thales and Virgin Galactic, use DiSTI solutions to build safety critical and non-safety critical embedded HMI displays, maintenance trainers, create PC and Internet-based courseware and simulators. As a full service provider, DiSTI offers a complement of custom programming, architecture and development services, and is the recognized leader in embedded target and training solutions for the global automotive, aerospace and medical markets.

