SpineGuard (Paris:ALSGD) (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative company that designs, develops and markets disposable medical devices designed to make spine surgery safer, announced today its schedule for the publication of financial information for 2017.

Event Date* 2016 Full-Year Sales January 5, 2017 2016 Full-Year Results March 23, 2017 2017 First-Quarter Sales April 6, 2017 Annual Shareholders Meeting June 8, 2017 2017 First-Half Sales July 6, 2017 2017 First-Half Results September 14, 2017 2017 Third-Quarter Sales October 5, 2017

Note (*): Press releases are published after stock market closes. This information is subject to modification.

Next financial press release: 2016 Full-Year Sales on next January 5, 2017

About SpineGuard®

Co-founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard's mission is to make spine surgery safer by bringing real-time digital technology into the operating room. Its primary objective is to establish its proprietary DSG™ (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) technology as the global standard of surgical care, starting with safer screw placement in spine surgery and then in other surgeries. PediGuard®, the first device designed using DSG, was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. It is the world's first and only handheld device capable of alerting surgeons to potential pedicular or vertebral breaches. 50,000 surgical procedures have been performed worldwide with PediGuard. Numerous studies published in peer-reviewed medical and scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits that PediGuard delivers to patients, surgical staff and hospitals. In 2015, SpineGuard started to expand the applications of DSG into pedicle screws through partnerships with innovative surgical companies in France and the US. SpineGuard has offices in San Francisco and Paris. For further information, visit www.spineguard.com.

