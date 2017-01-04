Regulatory News:

Adocia (Paris:ADOC) (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on diabetes treatment with innovative formulations of approved proteins, announces today its financial calendar for 2017.

February 14, 2017: Publication of revenue for Q4 2016 and 2016 full year. March 7, 2017: Publication of 2016 financial statements (Reference Document will be released during Q2 2017). April 18, 2017: Publication of revenue for Q1 2017. June 27, 2017: Annual shareholders' meeting. July 19, 2017: Publication of mid-year financial statements as of June 30, 2017. October 13, 2017: Publication of revenue for Q3 2017.

In addition to regular meetings with the financial community, investors are recommended to consult the regularly updated information available on the company's website (www.adocia.com). All corporate information on the company such as its financial statements, corporate presentation and its articles of association is available on the company's website, in the section Financials-Investors Sections », « Regulated Information ».

About ADOCIA:

Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the development of innovative formulations of already-approved therapeutic proteins. Adocia's insulin formulation portfolio, featuring four clinical-stage products and one preclinical product, is among the largest and most differentiated in the industry.

The proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins while making them easier for patients to use. Adocia customizes BioChaperone to each protein for a given application in order to address specific patient needs.

Adocia's clinical pipeline includes four novel insulin formulations for the treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analogs (BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200), a rapid-acting formulation of human insulin (HinsBet U100) and a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone Combo). Adocia is also developing an aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone Human Glucagon), two combinations of insulin glargine with GLP-1s (BioChaperone Glargine Dulaglutide and BioChaperone Glargine Liraglutide) and a concentrated, rapid-acting formulation of human insulin (HinsBet U500), all of which are in preclinical development.

In December 2014, Adocia signed a partnership with Eli Lilly for the development and commercialization of the BioChaperone Lispro projects.

Adocia aims to deliver "Innovative medicine for everyone, everywhere."

To learn more about Adocia, please visit us at www.adocia.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170104006060/en/

Contacts:

Adocia

Gérard Soula

Chairman and CEO

contactinvestisseurs@adocia.com

Ph. +33 4 72 610 610

or

Adocia Press Relations

Europe

MC Services AG

Raimund Gabriel

adocia@mc-services.eu

Ph. +49 89 210 228 0

or

Adocia Investor Relations

USA

The Ruth Group

Tram Bui

tbui@theruthgroup.com

Ph.: +1 646 536 7035