ABIVAX (Paris:ABVX) (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 ABVX), an innovative biotechnology company targeting the immune system to eliminate viral disease, today announced that Prof. Hartmut Ehrlich, M.D., CEO of ABIVAX, will present at the Biotech Showcase™ Annual Conference to be held in San Francisco (CA, United States) on January 9 11, 2017 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel.

Biotech Showcase™ is an investor and partnering conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place during the course of one of the industry's largest annual healthcare investor conferences, J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference.

Prof. Hartmut Ehrlich will present at the Biotech Showcase™ as follows:

Date: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 Time: 10:00 am (PST) Track: Room 7 (Ball room) Venue: Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel 333 O'Farrell Street, San Francisco, CA (United States)

About ABIVAX (www.abivax.com)

ABIVAX is an innovative biotechnology company focused on targeting the immune system to eliminate viral disease. ABIVAX leverages three technology platforms for drug discovery: an anti-viral, an immune enhancement, and a polyclonal antibody platform. ABX464, its most advanced compound, is currently in Phase II clinical trials for providing a functional cure for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is a first-in-class oral small anti-viral molecule which blocks HIV replication through a unique mechanism of action and also has a strong anti-inflammatory effect. In addition, ABIVAX is advancing a clinical stage immune enhancer as well as multiple preclinical candidates against additional viral targets (i.e. Chikungunya, Ebola, Dengue), and several of these compounds are planned to enter clinical development within the next 18 months. ABIVAX is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 Mnémo: ABVX).

