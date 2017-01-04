Ashtead Group PLC

Total Voting Rights

4th January 2017

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the Transparency Directive's transitional provision 6, Ashtead Group plc notifies the market of the following:

1. Ashtead Group plc's capital consists of 499,225,712 ordinary shares with voting rights.

2. The above figure (499,225,712) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Ashtead Group plc under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contact:

Eric Watkins, General Counsel

020 7726 9740