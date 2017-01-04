According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global gaming simulator market is expected to reach USD 7.78 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of more than 17%.

Technavio has published a new report on the global gaming simulators market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Gaming Simulator Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of driving, shooting, and flight simulators to calculate the market size.

The global gaming simulator market is one of the fastest-growing gaming-specific hardware markets. A major factor contributing to the growth of the market is its ability to provide the closest real-life experience. In addition, an increasing number of simulators are fast being incorporated with motion detectors. It not only provides an immersive environment but also provides the physical simulation of driving or flying. These simulators are fast becoming popular in Asian countries.

Technavio's media and entertainmentanalysts categorize the global gaming simulator market into three major segments by game type. They are:

Racing

Shooting

Fighting

Global gaming simulator market by racing

Racing games are played either from the first-person perspective or third-person perspective. In the case of gaming simulators, racing games are only played from the first-person perspective. The gameplay will have the gamer drive a car in the virtual world using hardware. The hardware used is the racing simulator, which is a prototype of original car equipment.

According to Ujjwal Doshi, a lead consumer electronics research analyst from Technavio, "Fans that are passionate about F1 and want to experience racing are willing to pay a premium price for racing simulators. G-force simulation is expected to attract more users as it is a parameter that is only theoretically known to fans that watch F1 racing

Global gaming simulator market by shooting

One of the major factors that contributed to the high popularity of the first-person shooter (FPS) is the intriguing gameplay. The gamer feels like the character in the game and plays the game through the eyes of the game character. It is like a role play and is an alternate personality from the gamer's real life. The appeal of FPS gaming simulation is not likely to diminish anytime soon.

"One of the major challenges faced by the segment is the limited scope for enhancing gameplay, which has resulted in the stagnation of FPS gameplay. There have been FPS games that have mastered the story, such as Call of Duty. There have also been FPS games that have mastered the multiplayer dimension, such as Counter Strike," says Ujjwal.

Global gaming simulator market by flight

Flight simulation is the fastest-growing segment in gaming simulation. The increasing interest of the population in airplane flying and the growing curiosity on the flight are factors that contribute to the growth of the segment. As gaming simulation continues to attract new audiences, flight simulation is expected to have an increased number of repetitive users.

The segment is the smallest segment and is relatively new compared with other segments. It provides the market a huge scope for growth as it attracts new gamers. Motion simulation does not require brisk movements as there is less scope for accidents, which is common in racing. This increases the lifespan of the hardware and significantly reduces maintenance costs.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

CXC Simulations

D-BOX Technologies

Eleetus

Vesaro

