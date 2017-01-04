Godolphin Launches Fantasy Stable League

DUBAI, UAE, January 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Godolphin, the global thoroughbred breeding and horseracing team founded by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, have officially launched the Godolphin Fantasy Stable League, offering loyal fans a unique and exciting opportunity to get closer to the team.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/453806/PRNE_Godolphin_Image.jpg )



Running until the 4th March, the Godolphin Fantasy Stable League is an interactive online gaming competition allowing fans of Godolphin to create their own fantasy horseracing stable and compete in competitions against friends, for the chance to win a range of amazing prizes on a weekly and monthly basis.

Those signing up to join the Godolphin Fantasy Stable League will also receive complimentary membership of Club Godolphin which rewards fans loyalty with access to exclusive behind-the-scenes content and the chance to win stable tours in the UAE and be invited as a guest of Godolphin at the races.

