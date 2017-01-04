

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. Wednesday said its U.S. sales for December rose 2 percent.



Toyota's U.S. sales for December rose 2 percent to 243,229 units from 238,352 units last year. With one less selling day in December 2016 compared to last year, sales were up 5.8 percent on a daily selling rate basis.



Sales at the namesake division in December rose 2.6 percent from a year ago to 202,047 units and Lexus division sales declined 0.5 percent to 41,182 units.



'With another record year for the auto industry, consumers established Toyota as the number one retail brand in 2016, now five years running,' said Bill Fay, group vice president and general manager of the Toyota division. 'Toyota division year-end results include record sales of both RAV4 and Highlander along with Camry continuing its sales leadership as the number one selling passenger car in America for the 15th consecutive year.'



Toyota division car sales dropped 11.3 percent from a year ago to 85,648 units, reflecting drop in demand for Prius, Camry, Corolla, and Avalon. Lexus division car sales dropped 28.1 percent from a year ago to 14,615 units.



Toyota division truck sales rose 15.9 percent to 116,399 units. Sales of 4Runner climbed 15.4 percent, Highlander increased 57.9 percent and RAV4 rose 16.8 percent. Lexus division truck sales jumped 26.3 percent to 26,567 units, driven by sales of NX, RX and GX brand.



