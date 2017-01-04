Global Small Drones Market 2016-2025: Market will Reach a Total Shipment of Over 44.3 Million Units and a Cumulative Market Value of $85 Billion - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Small Drones Market 2016-2025: Segment Analysis, Risk Assessment, Trend Outlook and Business Strategy" report to their offering.

Global Small Drones Market 2016-2025: Segment Analysis, Risk Assessment, Trend Outlook and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research study of the small drones market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



Global demand for small drones will reach a total shipment of over 44.3 million units and a cumulative market value of $85 billion for 2017-2025 including sales of UAV hardware, software, and service spending. This represents a continued and accelerating growth with two-digit CAGRs in terms of sales revenue as well as annual shipment of small drones for a wide magnitude of defense, civilian and commercial sectors.



Based on UAV subsystem, the global market is segmented into the following three sections with annual revenue data available for each section over 2014-2025:



Drones Hardware (frame, controller system, propulsion system, sensors, cameras, etc.)

Drones Software (imaging software, GPS, GIS, etc.)

Drones Service (cloud service, integration, engineering, and management)



On basis of end-user, the global market is studied in the following segments with annual revenue provided for each sub-segment covering 2014-2025 duration:



Government

Enterprise

Consumer



On basis of drone application, the global market is studied in the following segments with annual shipment and sales revenue provided for each sub-segment covering 2014-2025 duration:



Defense and Homeland Security

Agriculture

Real Estate and Construction

Insurance Inspection

Energy Sector

Industry and Manufacture

Personal and Hobby

Logistics and Retail

Police and Public Safety

Media and Entertainment

Disaster and Emergency Response

Environmental Monitoring

Others

On basis of drone size, the global market is studied in the following segments with annual revenue provided for each sub-segment covering 2014-2025 duration:



Group 1 (larger-size drones)

Group 2 (medium-size drones)

Group 3 (nano/micro/mini drones)

On basis of frame type, the global market is segmented into three sections with annual revenue provided for each section covering 2014-2025 duration:



Fixed-wing

Rotary-blade

Hybrid

On basis of UAV technology, the global market is divided into six segments with annual revenue data available for each segment in every year of 2014-2025:



Energy and Propulsion

Data Collecting and Processing

Steering and Positioning

Automation Systems

Communications and Relays

Cyber Security

Competitive Landscape



AeroVironment, Inc.

Aeryon Labs

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Agribotix LLC

Aibotix GmbH

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon

BAE Systems plc

Boeing

Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

Dajiang Innovation Technology Inc. (DJI)

Delair-Tech

Delta Drone S.A .

. Draganfly Innovations

Dreamhammer, Inc.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

Google Inc.

GoPro, Inc.

Guangzhou Geeklink Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (Xaircraft)

Hobbico, Inc.

Hubsan Technology Co., Ltd. ( China )

) HUVRData, LLC

Israel Aerospace Industries

Leonardo-Finmeccanica

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Precision Drone

PrecisionHawk

Prox Dynamics AS

Proxy Technologies Inc.

Safran S.A.

Skycatch Inc

Thales S.A.

Yuneec International

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

