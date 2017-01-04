Global Small Drones Market 2016-2025: Market will Reach a Total Shipment of Over 44.3 Million Units and a Cumulative Market Value of $85 Billion - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Small Drones Market 2016-2025: Segment Analysis, Risk Assessment, Trend Outlook and Business Strategy" report to their offering.
Global Small Drones Market 2016-2025: Segment Analysis, Risk Assessment, Trend Outlook and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research study of the small drones market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
Global demand for small drones will reach a total shipment of over 44.3 million units and a cumulative market value of $85 billion for 2017-2025 including sales of UAV hardware, software, and service spending. This represents a continued and accelerating growth with two-digit CAGRs in terms of sales revenue as well as annual shipment of small drones for a wide magnitude of defense, civilian and commercial sectors.
Based on UAV subsystem, the global market is segmented into the following three sections with annual revenue data available for each section over 2014-2025:
Drones Hardware (frame, controller system, propulsion system, sensors, cameras, etc.)
Drones Software (imaging software, GPS, GIS, etc.)
Drones Service (cloud service, integration, engineering, and management)
On basis of end-user, the global market is studied in the following segments with annual revenue provided for each sub-segment covering 2014-2025 duration:
- Government
- Enterprise
- Consumer
On basis of drone application, the global market is studied in the following segments with annual shipment and sales revenue provided for each sub-segment covering 2014-2025 duration:
- Defense and Homeland Security
- Agriculture
- Real Estate and Construction
- Insurance Inspection
- Energy Sector
- Industry and Manufacture
- Personal and Hobby
- Logistics and Retail
- Police and Public Safety
- Media and Entertainment
- Disaster and Emergency Response
- Environmental Monitoring
- Others
On basis of drone size, the global market is studied in the following segments with annual revenue provided for each sub-segment covering 2014-2025 duration:
- Group 1 (larger-size drones)
- Group 2 (medium-size drones)
- Group 3 (nano/micro/mini drones)
On basis of frame type, the global market is segmented into three sections with annual revenue provided for each section covering 2014-2025 duration:
- Fixed-wing
- Rotary-blade
- Hybrid
On basis of UAV technology, the global market is divided into six segments with annual revenue data available for each segment in every year of 2014-2025:
- Energy and Propulsion
- Data Collecting and Processing
- Steering and Positioning
- Automation Systems
- Communications and Relays
- Cyber Security
Competitive Landscape
- AeroVironment, Inc.
- Aeryon Labs
- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.
- Agribotix LLC
- Aibotix GmbH
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited
- Amazon
- BAE Systems plc
- Boeing
- Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.
- Dajiang Innovation Technology Inc. (DJI)
- Delair-Tech
- Delta Drone S.A.
- Draganfly Innovations
- Dreamhammer, Inc.
- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
- Google Inc.
- GoPro, Inc.
- Guangzhou Geeklink Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (Xaircraft)
- Hobbico, Inc.
- Hubsan Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
- HUVRData, LLC
- Israel Aerospace Industries
- Leonardo-Finmeccanica
- Lockheed Martin
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Precision Drone
- PrecisionHawk
- Prox Dynamics AS
- Proxy Technologies Inc.
- Safran S.A.
- Skycatch Inc
- Thales S.A.
- Yuneec International
- Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
