The revenues generated from fee per-use loans and from the service and maintenance of existing systems pushed the overall market value higher than revenue from system sales. This revenue depends on the number of IGS systems in use and will consistently account for around 30% of the total market value. Relatively few IGS systems with neurosurgical applications are loaned; however, this may change as hospitals focus their budgets away from capital purchases.
As software improves and the total number of systems increases, the total revenue may come proportionally less from system sales and more from service and fee per-use loans. The total market value growth is expected to slow down as competing technologies such as robotics become more widely used in the second half of the forecast period.
General Report Contents
- Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value Growth Trends
- Market Drivers Limiters for each chapter segment
- Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment
- Section on recent mergers acquisitions
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- European Robotics And Surgical Navigation Market Overview
- Competitive Analysis
- Market Trends
- Market Developments
- Procedures Covered
- Markets Included
- Key Report Updates
- Version History
2. Disease Overview
2.1 Medical Conditions
2.1.1 Neurosurgery Conditions
2.1.2 Spinal Conditions
2.1.3 Ent Conditions
2.1.4 Orthopedic Conditions
2.1.5 Gynecological Conditions
2.1.6 Urological Conditions
2.1.7 Digestive Tract Conditions
2.1.8 Colorectal Conditions
2.1.9 Cardiac Conditions
3. Product Assessment
3.1 Surgical Navigation Product Portfolios
3.2 Surgical Navigation Regulatory Issues And Recalls
3.3 Clinical Trials
3.4 Surgical Navigation Clinical Trials
4. Neurosurgery Navigation System Market
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Analysis And Forecast
4.3 Drivers And Limiters
4.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Medtronic
- Brainlab
- Stryker
- Renishaw
- Mazor Robotics
- Intuitive Surgical
- TransEnterix
- Accuray
- Hansen Medical
- Corindus
- Catheter Precision
- Stereotaxis
