Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Market Report for Neurosurgery Navigation Systems 2017 MedCore" report to their offering.

The revenues generated from fee per-use loans and from the service and maintenance of existing systems pushed the overall market value higher than revenue from system sales. This revenue depends on the number of IGS systems in use and will consistently account for around 30% of the total market value. Relatively few IGS systems with neurosurgical applications are loaned; however, this may change as hospitals focus their budgets away from capital purchases.

As software improves and the total number of systems increases, the total revenue may come proportionally less from system sales and more from service and fee per-use loans. The total market value growth is expected to slow down as competing technologies such as robotics become more widely used in the second half of the forecast period.

General Report Contents

Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value Growth Trends

Market Drivers Limiters for each chapter segment

Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment

Section on recent mergers acquisitions

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

European Robotics And Surgical Navigation Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Procedures Covered

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History

2. Disease Overview

2.1 Medical Conditions

2.1.1 Neurosurgery Conditions

2.1.2 Spinal Conditions

2.1.3 Ent Conditions

2.1.4 Orthopedic Conditions

2.1.5 Gynecological Conditions

2.1.6 Urological Conditions

2.1.7 Digestive Tract Conditions

2.1.8 Colorectal Conditions

2.1.9 Cardiac Conditions

3. Product Assessment

3.1 Surgical Navigation Product Portfolios

3.2 Surgical Navigation Regulatory Issues And Recalls

3.3 Clinical Trials

3.4 Surgical Navigation Clinical Trials

4. Neurosurgery Navigation System Market

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Analysis And Forecast

4.3 Drivers And Limiters

4.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Medtronic

Brainlab

Stryker

Renishaw

Mazor Robotics

Intuitive Surgical

TransEnterix

Accuray

Hansen Medical

Corindus

Catheter Precision

Stereotaxis



