Resurs Bank Examines the Possibility to Issue Subordinated Tier 2 Bonds Within Existing MTN-Programme

HELSINGBORG, Sweden, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Resurs Bank AB (publ), a subsidiary to Resurs Holding, has mandated Carnegie and Nordea to examine the possibility to issue a subordinated Tier 2 SEK denominated bond under its existing SEK 3 bn Medium Term Note Programme to further strengthen its capital base with Tier 2 capital. The transaction is expected to take place in the near future, subject to market conditions.

About Resurs Holding

The Resurs Group, which operates through subsidiaries Resurs Bank and Solid FoÌˆrsaÌˆkringar, is the leader in retail finance in the Nordic region, offering payment solutions, consumer loans and niche insurance products. Since its start in 1977, Resurs has established collaborations with over 1,200 retail partners with approximately 35,000 stores and built a customer base of approximately 5 million private customers in the Nordics. Resurs Bank has had a bank charter since 2001 and is under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. The Resurs Group, with operations in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland, had around 720 employees and a loan portfolio of approximately SEK 20.6 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2016. Resurs Group has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 29 April 2016.

This information is such information that Resurs Holding AB is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication by the above mentioned contact person on 4 January 2017 at 18:00 p.m. CET.

