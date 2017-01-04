Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Air Purifiers Market By Filter Type, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021" report to their offering.
The market for air purifiers in Europe is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 14% during 2016-2021, on account of growing disposable income and increasing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of using air purifiers.
Most people believe that outdoor air pollution impacts their health, but in reality, indoor pollutants are two to five times more harmful and it becomes more important when most people spend about 90 percent of their time indoor. Therefore, due to toxics released by industrial units, growing vehicle fleet size and deteriorating air quality are some of the major factors driving demand for air purifiers among Europeans.
Increasing air pollution due to rising construction activities and growing vehicular emissions is resulting in surge in the cases of various respiratory diseases. Growing awareness about the harmful effects of polluted air on human health is consequently driving the adoption of advanced air purifiers not only in commercial spaces such as offices, airports, metro stations, hospitals, shopping malls, hotels, etc., and industries, but also in the residential sector of the European countries.
Companies Mentioned:
- AB Alfaintek Oy
- Airfree ProdutosElectrónicos, Lda
- Blueair AB
- Boneco AG
- Camfil AB
- Daikin Europe N.V.
- De'Longhi Appliances Srl
- HoMedics Group Limited
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- IQ Air
- Jarden Consumer Solutions (Europe) Limited
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- NatéoSanté
- Sharp Electronics Europe
- Winix Europe B.V.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Air Purifiers Market Overview
5. Europe Air Purifiers Market Outlook
6. Europe HEPA Activated Carbon Based Air Purifiers Market Outlook
7. Europe HEPA, Activated Carbon and Ion Ozone Generator Air Purifiers Market Outlook
8. Europe Electrostatic Precipitator Air Purifiers Market Outlook
9. Europe Ion Ozone Generator Based Air Purifiers Market Outlook
10. Europe HEPA Air Purifiers Market Outlook
11. Europe Activated Carbon Air Purifiers Market Outlook
12. Europe Other Air Purifiers Market Outlook
13. Germany Air Purifiers Market Outlook
14. United Kingdom Air Purifiers Market Outlook
15. France Air Purifiers Market Outlook
16. Italy Air Purifiers Market Outlook
17. Russia Air Purifiers Market Outlook
18. Netherlands Air Purifiers Market Outlook
19. Spain Air Purifiers Market Outlook
20. Supply Chain Analysis
21. Import Export Analysis
22. Market Dynamics
23. Market Trends Developments
24. Policy Regulatory Landscape
25. Competitive Landscape
26. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bjpkh2/europe_air
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170104006151/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Filters, Air Purification