Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Air Purifiers Market By Filter Type, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021" report to their offering.

The market for air purifiers in Europe is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 14% during 2016-2021, on account of growing disposable income and increasing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of using air purifiers.

Most people believe that outdoor air pollution impacts their health, but in reality, indoor pollutants are two to five times more harmful and it becomes more important when most people spend about 90 percent of their time indoor. Therefore, due to toxics released by industrial units, growing vehicle fleet size and deteriorating air quality are some of the major factors driving demand for air purifiers among Europeans.

Increasing air pollution due to rising construction activities and growing vehicular emissions is resulting in surge in the cases of various respiratory diseases. Growing awareness about the harmful effects of polluted air on human health is consequently driving the adoption of advanced air purifiers not only in commercial spaces such as offices, airports, metro stations, hospitals, shopping malls, hotels, etc., and industries, but also in the residential sector of the European countries.

Companies Mentioned:

AB Alfaintek Oy

Airfree ProdutosElectrónicos, Lda

Blueair AB

Boneco AG

Camfil AB

Daikin Europe N.V.

De'Longhi Appliances Srl

HoMedics Group Limited

Honeywell International, Inc.

IQ Air

Jarden Consumer Solutions (Europe) Limited

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

NatéoSanté

Sharp Electronics Europe

Winix Europe B.V.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global Air Purifiers Market Overview

5. Europe Air Purifiers Market Outlook

6. Europe HEPA Activated Carbon Based Air Purifiers Market Outlook

7. Europe HEPA, Activated Carbon and Ion Ozone Generator Air Purifiers Market Outlook

8. Europe Electrostatic Precipitator Air Purifiers Market Outlook

9. Europe Ion Ozone Generator Based Air Purifiers Market Outlook

10. Europe HEPA Air Purifiers Market Outlook

11. Europe Activated Carbon Air Purifiers Market Outlook

12. Europe Other Air Purifiers Market Outlook

13. Germany Air Purifiers Market Outlook

14. United Kingdom Air Purifiers Market Outlook

15. France Air Purifiers Market Outlook

16. Italy Air Purifiers Market Outlook

17. Russia Air Purifiers Market Outlook

18. Netherlands Air Purifiers Market Outlook

19. Spain Air Purifiers Market Outlook

20. Supply Chain Analysis

21. Import Export Analysis

22. Market Dynamics

23. Market Trends Developments

24. Policy Regulatory Landscape

25. Competitive Landscape

26. Strategic Recommendations

