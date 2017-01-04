sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
04.01.2017 | 18:15
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 4

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/12/2016) of £47.32m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/12/2016) of £36.37m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 31/12/2016 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*219.76p16,550,000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*215.09p
Ordinary share price214.50p
Discount to NAV(2.39)%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share128.80p8,500,000
ZDP share price134.50p
Premium to NAV4.42%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 31/12/2016

Name of company% of portfolio
1Games Workshop Group Plc Ordinary 5p3.10
2Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary2.52
2Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p2.52
4McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p2.44
5Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p2.35
6Amino Technologies Plc GBp 12.28
6Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p2.28
8Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p2.16
9Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p2.12
10Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.52.09
11Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p2.05
12Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p2.01
13Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p1.96
14Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p1.95
15GLI Finance Ltd1.94
16Shoe Zone (Holdings) Limited Ordinary 1p1.91
17Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p1.88
18Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p1.85
19Photo-Me International Plc Ordinary 0.5p1.81
20Park Group Plc Ordinary 2p1.77

