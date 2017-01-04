Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 4
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/12/2016) of £47.32m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/12/2016) of £36.37m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 31/12/2016 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|219.76p
|16,550,000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|215.09p
|Ordinary share price
|214.50p
|Discount to NAV
|(2.39)%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|128.80p
|8,500,000
|ZDP share price
|134.50p
|Premium to NAV
|4.42%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 31/12/2016
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Games Workshop Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|3.10
|2
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|2.52
|2
|Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.52
|4
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|2.44
|5
|Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.35
|6
|Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1
|2.28
|6
|Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p
|2.28
|8
|Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.16
|9
|Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p
|2.12
|10
|Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.5
|2.09
|11
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|2.05
|12
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|2.01
|13
|Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p
|1.96
|14
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|1.95
|15
|GLI Finance Ltd
|1.94
|16
|Shoe Zone (Holdings) Limited Ordinary 1p
|1.91
|17
|Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.88
|18
|Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.85
|19
|Photo-Me International Plc Ordinary 0.5p
|1.81
|20
|Park Group Plc Ordinary 2p
|1.77