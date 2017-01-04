Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Market Report for Surgical Robotics Systems 2017 MedCore" report to their offering.

Surgical robotics has tremendous potential to increase the effectiveness of existing procedures and to facilitate novel procedure types. The surgical robotics industry is, in many ways, still in its infancy, with more products in development than currently commercially available on the market. Early surgical robotics systems were based on industrial robots; however, most new surgical robotic systems are designed for highly specialized medical applications, which is a major drawback for most facilities.

Minimally invasive surgery (MIS) has become a priority in most surgical disciplines including spinal surgery. The natural evolution of equipment has yielded robotic assisted surgery platforms which provide MIS. However, robotic spine surgery is still very new; it is less than ten years old. In the European market, there are currently only two systems that have been approved. The technology benefits the surgeon by allowing for smaller incisions, MIS, and the technology which guides the surgeon. The main goal is to decrease hospital stay, decrease healing time and improve the surgery experience. Due to the infancy of the market, the future is unknown; however, short term studies have demonstrated clear benefits of using robotic systems for spine surgery.

Companies Mentioned

Medtronic

Brainlab

Stryker

Renishaw

Mazor Robotics

Intuitive Surgical

TransEnterix

Accuray

Hansen Medical

Corindus

Catheter Precision

Stereotaxis

