Global Piezoelectric Market Growth of 6%, 2016-2020 - Growing Demand From Healthcare Sector - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Piezoelectric Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global piezoelectric market to grow at a CAGR of 6.11% during the period 2016-2020.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global piezoelectric market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sale of piezoelectric devices worldwide across the various segments such as industrial and manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, and others (includes consumer electronics and communications industries).



The demand for piezoelectric devices from the healthcare sector is highly significant because of the rising investment and fund allocation for R&D from governments, improved technology use, and advances in medical science. With these developments in medical sciences, the scope of the use of piezoelectric devices increase. In addition, the growing aging population will likely place more demand on better healthcare infrastructure. As a result, the demand for piezoelectric smart materials in the healthcare segment will increase.



According to the report, piezoelectric devices hold significance in a broad range of vehicle components. For instance, piezoelectric actuators that are cost-effective can function efficiently billions of times without any deterioration. These piezoelectric auto actuators are used to adjust lenses and mirrors and can also trigger a hydraulic valve. Simplicity and reliability are the two major criteria fulfilled by the used of piezoelectric devices in automobiles. Furthermore, piezoelectric fuel injectors aid in enhancing fuel economy and reduce emissions.



Further, the report states that smart materials such as piezoelectric materials are high-performance materials that offer numerous benefits in different fields, including automotive, healthcare, construction, and consumer goods. However, their growth in the market depends on how well they are marketed.

Key vendors:



AAC Technologies

APC International

Arkema

CeramTec

Exelis

KYOCERA



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Market segmentation by material



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Market drivers



Part 10: Impact of drivers



Part 11: Market challenges



Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Buying behavior



Part 15: Vendor landscape



Part 16: Summary of key figures



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rzf3q9/global

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716