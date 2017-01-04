Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract signed between Cerenis Therapeutics (Paris:CEREN) and Gilbert Dupont, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at 31st December 2016:

Number of shares: 23,291

Cash balance in the liquidity account: 204,687.69

As a reminder, in the last half-year report, at 30th June 2016, the liquidity account stood as follows:

Number of shares: 26,242

Cash balance in the liquidity account: 173,938.94

About Cerenis Therapeutics: www.cerenis.com

Cerenis Therapeutics is an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative HDL therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. HDL is the primary mediator of the reverse lipid transport, or RLT, the only natural pathway by which excess cholesterol is removed from arteries and is transported to the liver for elimination from the body.

Cerenis is developing a portfolio of HDL therapies, including HDL mimetics for the rapid regression of atherosclerotic plaque in high-risk patients such as post-ACS patients and patients with genetic HDL deficiency, as well as drugs which increase HDL for patients with a low number of HDL particles to treat atherosclerosis and associated metabolic diseases including Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steato-Hepatitis (NASH).

Cerenis is well positioned to become one of the leaders in the HDL therapeutic market, with a broad portfolio of programs in development.

Since its inception in 2005, the company has been funded by top tier investors: Sofinnova Partners, HealthCap, Alta Partners, EDF Ventures, Daiwa Corporate Investment, TVM Capital, Orbimed, IRDI/IXO Private Equity and Bpifrance (Fund for Strategic Investment) and last March successfully completed an IPO on Euronext raising €53.4m.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170104006189/en/

Contacts:

Cerenis

Jean-Louis Dasseux

CEO

info@cerenis.com

or

LHA

Investor relations (U.S.)

Kim Golodetz, Tel: +1 212 838 3777

kgolodetz@lhai.com

or

NewCap

Investors relations (Europe)

Emmanuel Huynh/Louis-Victor Delouvrier, Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

cerenis@newcap.eu

or

RooneyPartners

Media relations (U.S.)

Marion Janic, Tel: +1 212 223 4017

mjanic@rooneyco.com

or

NewCap

Media relations (Europe)

Nicolas Merigeau, Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

cerenis@newcap.eu