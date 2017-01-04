Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal managed industrial Ethernet switches marketreport. This research report also lists 12 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170104006196/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global managed industrial Ethernet switches market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global managed industrial Ethernet switches market was valued at USD 739.7 million in 2016 and will reach USD 1.27 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of more than 11%. Industrial Ethernet technology is being adopted on a large scale in manufacturing industries to control and monitor industrial robots, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems, industrial PCs, and programmable logic controllers (PLCs). Industrial communication networks like Ethernet establish connectivity with instruments, sensors, and controllers and are increasingly replacing Fieldbus technology as the network of choice in manufacturing industries.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global managed industrial Ethernet switches market is highly consolidated with the top 15 players governing close to 65% of the overall revenue in 2016. IT hardware vendors like Cisco also have a significant presence in the industrial space with their managed and unmanaged network switches. Due to process criticality, end-users tend to focus on Tier 1 and Tier 2 vendors for their communication requirements and restrict themselves from engaging standalone system integrators and Tier 3 vendors.

"Over the past couple of years, IT majors are also venturing into the industrial space owing to their dominance in software interfaces and project management tools. These companies are expected to form partnerships with automation solution vendors to gain prominence and enhance their portfolio in the industrial sector," says Bharath Kanniappan, a lead automation research analyst from Technavio.

In addition, automation solution providers are dependent on network component manufacturers to provide low-cost and reliable switching devices with better capabilities. Component vendors are forced to manufacture small units that support better switching capabilities on a single device.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55477

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Top five managed industrial Ethernet switches market vendors

Beckhoff Automation

Beckhoff Automation is a major vendor in the Ethernet market offering networking components, industrial PCs, automation software, and drive technology solutions. The company has a presence worldwide with its 34 subsidiaries, 14 sales and technical offices, and distributors located in over 75 countries.

Cisco

Cisco designs, manufactures, and sells IP-based networking products and services related to the information technology and communications (ICT) industry. It caters to businesses of all sizes, as well as to public institutions, telecommunications companies, other service providers, and individuals.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is among the major players, which focuses on providing industrial automation power, control, and information solutions. The company also markets its products through independent distributors and direct sales teams in the US, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, APAC, and Latin America.

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a major player in the industrial automation sector, having expertise in automation management, electricity distribution, and manufacturing installation components for energy management. The Industry business division focuses on providing equipment and solutions to end-market segments that include automation and control; water; OEMs; mining, minerals, and metals; and food and beverage.

Siemens

Siemens is a strong global player with expertise in fields such as automation, electrification, and digitization. Its products have a presence in 289 major production and manufacturing facilities worldwide. In addition, the company also has office buildings, warehouses, R&D facilities, and sales offices across the world. The company has a strong presence worldwide, including in EMEA, the Americas, and Asia and Australia.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Industrial Ethernet Market 2016-2020

Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Market 2016-2020

Global Ethernet Switch and Router Market 2016-2020

Become aTechnavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like robotics. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170104006196/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com