MILAN, ITALY--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - TXT Retail, the innovative provider of End-to-End Merchandise Lifecycle Management solutions, will be presenting TXT Retail 8 at the NRF Big Show in New York on January 15-17.

TXT Retail 8 is uniquely positioned among retail solutions as it supports the full spectrum of activities involved with planning, designing, buying, delivering, distributing, and managing assortments through every stage of their lifecycle.

TXT Retail 8 introduces a number of novel capabilities to support the Merchants' dream of building comprehensive localized assortments which meet consumer demand and omni-channel requirements and that are optimally executed. TXT Retail 8 allows the entire Merchandising team to create, plan and manage assortments with unprecedented levels of ease of use, flexibility and speed.

TXT Retail 8 Features:

TXT Retail in-Memory Planning: a unique combination of flexibility and scalability achieved through the innovative use of in Memory computing, provide the power for comprehensive and high performance Assortment Planning processes including both sophisticated calculations as well as ergonomic product attributing and easy tracking and managing of the assortment lifecycle.

TXT Retail Visual Planning Experience: a role based user experience for the Merchant Team as they work together to create compelling collections. From numbers and simulations to virtual assortment reviews, Visual Planning truly enables the combination of 'art and science' by associating visual evaluation to the numeric analysis and performing powerful simulations in a more intuitive manner, via web or tablet.

TXT Retail Data Model Manager: supporting the end-to-end merchandise lifecycle management process requires flexible data management capabilities. The Retail Data Model Manager allows for organized management of the AgileFit Retail Data model and provides the ongoing capability to further enable and fine-tune the data model to adapt to ongoing business and organizational needs.

TXT Retail AgileFit Actions: AgileFit, the best practices based accelerator of TXT Retail that covers all key merchandise lifecycle processes for Retailers, has been further enriched with AgileFit Actions, packaged workflows and algorithms that further optimize the decisions taken along the Merchandise Lifecycle process. The first AgileFit Action, released with TXT Retail 8, provides advanced markdown planning and pricing capabilities helping buyers and planners to set their markdown strategy, identify the best timing for promotions, preview the effects on price, sales uplift, margins and stock levels.

"With TXT Retail, curated, local assortments are planned, designed and executed within one single solution, which makes it a perfect fit to the speed and need for consistency of modern retailers," commented Riccardo Proni, Senior Vice President Solution Center & Product at TXT Retail. "The new capabilities of version 8 represent another major step forward in usability and productivity, reducing any process latency and helping retailers being fast and effective at those processes which really matter to them."

"Industry transformation drives the demand for end-to-end merchandise lifecycle management solutions, making a 'point-solution' approach clearly obsolete," added Simone Pozzi, CEO of TXT Retail. "TXT Retail 8 is a major milestone in our evolution: In-memory planning allows TXT Retail 8 to close the gap between planning and execution, the plans and decisions taken in TXT Retail become immediately executable by the transactional systems. Visual Planning allows Merchants, Buyers, and Product Managers to always have a real time visual check on the impact of their decisions. TXT Retail 8 fully responds to retailers needs for speed, consistency and reactivity across the extended organization and in all key merchandising, planning, design and sourcing processes."

On Monday, Jan 16th at 3:00pm in the NRF Insights, TXT Retail and customer Pandora will deliver the presentation 'Building a Global Merchandising Organization Across 100 Countries,' which will discuss how Pandora successfully navigated the challenges of a global project to revamp its merchandise systems and processes while in a period of rapid growth, based on TXT Retail technology.

Visit TXT Retail at booth #2771 and request your one-to-one meeting.

About TXT Retail

TXT Retail is the first mover and leading provider of End-to-End Merchandise Lifecycle Management solutions for the Luxury, Fashion and Specialty Retail sectors. The TXT Retail solution is based on a flexible platform, is easy to use and to adopt and encompasses the full spectrum of activities in planning, designing, buying, distributing and delivering assortments through every stage of their lifecycle. TXT Retail projects leverage the TXT AgileFit processes, best practices and reference applications, thus ensuring high quality and fast benefit generation. TXT Retail counts on more than 300 retail specialists and serves more than 300 customers worldwide, including leading global players such as adidas, Arcadia Group, Auchan, Bata, Build-a-Bear, Camper, Carphone Warehouse, Desigual, DFS, Dior, Furla, Future Group, Geox, GiFi, Guess, Ecco, Lacoste, Loewe, Louis Vuitton, Miroglio, Moncler, Monoprix, Orsay, Pandora, Safilo, Sephora, Sonae, Starboard Cruise Services, Takko, Tesco, Tod's, Urban Outfitters.

TXT Retail Global Headquarters are in Milan, Italy with offices in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, Spain, United Kingdom and United States. TXT Retail collaborates with selected specialized partners worldwide.

TXT Retail is part of TXT e-solutions, a company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (TXT.MI) www.txtretail.com

