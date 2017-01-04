IBC to Include New Smart Media Technologies in its 2017 Papers Call

IBC is delighted to announce that submissions for its prestigious Technical Papers and Posters have now opened. The technical papers will form the framework of new and exciting topics for the IBC2017 Conference and this year, in response to changes in the industry, the session producers are broadening the categories of submission to include smart technologies which support and process user-produced media and data.

IBC's 'Advances in Technology' sessions are well-known for their insightful exploration of new technologies and services across the entire media industry, and today the bounds of the industry are extending well beyond the traditional creation and distribution of audio-visual content. Increasingly, companies are exploring the potential of new concepts where users become the source of media or tracked data, and in return for access to this information, they are provided with a variety of personal benefits. With this in mind, our 2017 call for papers covers a vast range of emerging industry sectors, including: technologies which require crowd-sourced inputs, methods for gesture recognition (e.g. for adaptive advertising), eye tracking (for VR applications), processes for wearable health monitors, smart automotive media, artificial intelligence and, of course, the internet of things.

"Over the last few years, our technical papers submissions have shown us how quickly the world of media technology is diversifying", said Dr Nick Lodge, IBC's Executive Producer of the Advances in Technology conference stream. "The application of smart or autonomous technologies to user-generated media and data, will not only influence how we consume media, but how we interact with our friends and the world around us."

IBC looks forward to receiving proposals for technical papers about any aspect of media technology. All submissions are peer-reviewed by a board of professional experts and those which are accepted for presentation at the IBC Conference will also be published in the citable conference proceedings and will be in with a chance of winning the world-renowned Best Conference Paper Award.

Synopses may also be submitted for IBC's digital posters. This multimedia forum is located in the Future Zone and offers an opportunity to present ideas in person to IBC's 55,000 attendees.

The deadline for submissions is Monday 6 February 2017 and entries at this stage require a 300-word synopsis, which can be submitted at IBC.org/technicalpapers.

