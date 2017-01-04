Research and Markets - Global Performance Appraisal and Management Software Market Growth at CAGR of 8.45%, 2016-2020 - Key Vendors are Oracle, Saba, SAP SuccessFactors, SumTotal Systems & Ultimate Software

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global performance appraisal and management software market to grow at a CAGR of 8.45% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global performance appraisal and management software market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue of large, small, and medium enterprises that provide the performance appraisal and management software across the globe. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The performance management is no more viewed as a one-off annual meeting. The new performance management trends are emphasising the fact that performance management should be a constant process. Managers are giving in-the-moment feedback to employees on their work and continuous coaching to improve performance. Several companies are renovating their employee strategies in line with new trends.



According to the report, need for simplified performance appraisal process will drive the market. The traditional performance management has been criticised because it was a tedious task for managers. Many companies are deploying performance management software to ensure that managers can easily supervise the employee goals and track the progress of the employees



Further, the report states that Open-source recruitment software is posing as stiff competition for on-premises and cloud-based performance appraisal software. It is especially popular in developing economies such as India and China. This is mainly because of inadequate capital to invest in the expensive on-premises and cloud-based performance appraisal software. Thus, open source software tends to be a very economical solution for organizations with limited resources and expertise availability.

Key vendors



Oracle

Saba

SAP SuccessFactors

SumTotal Systems

Ultimate Software

Other prominent vendors



Actus

bambooHR

breatheHR

Cornerstone OnDemand

Hirezon Corporation

Impraise

Insperity

Performly

Namely

RedSpotHR.com

Reviewsnap

Trakstar

Zoho Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Performance appraisal process



Part 07: Market developments



Part 08: Market size and forecast



Part 09: Geographical segmentation



Part 10: Market drivers



Part 11: Impact of drivers



Part 12: Market challenges



Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 14: Market trends



Part 15: Buying criteria



Part 16: Five forces analysis



Part 17: Vendor landscape



Part 18: Key vendor profiles



Part 19: Mergers and acquisitions



Part 20: Assumptions



Part 21: Appendix



