sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 04.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

82,43 Euro		-0,46
-0,56 %
WKN: 716460 ISIN: DE0007164600 Ticker-Symbol: SAP 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
EURO STOXX 50
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SAP SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SAP SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
82,52
82,61
20:14
82,58
82,69
20:15
04.01.2017 | 19:11
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Performance Appraisal and Management Software Market Growth at CAGR of 8.45%, 2016-2020 - Key Vendors are Oracle, Saba, SAP SuccessFactors, SumTotal Systems & Ultimate Software

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Performance Appraisal and Management Software Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global performance appraisal and management software market to grow at a CAGR of 8.45% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global performance appraisal and management software market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue of large, small, and medium enterprises that provide the performance appraisal and management software across the globe. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The performance management is no more viewed as a one-off annual meeting. The new performance management trends are emphasising the fact that performance management should be a constant process. Managers are giving in-the-moment feedback to employees on their work and continuous coaching to improve performance. Several companies are renovating their employee strategies in line with new trends.

According to the report, need for simplified performance appraisal process will drive the market. The traditional performance management has been criticised because it was a tedious task for managers. Many companies are deploying performance management software to ensure that managers can easily supervise the employee goals and track the progress of the employees

Further, the report states that Open-source recruitment software is posing as stiff competition for on-premises and cloud-based performance appraisal software. It is especially popular in developing economies such as India and China. This is mainly because of inadequate capital to invest in the expensive on-premises and cloud-based performance appraisal software. Thus, open source software tends to be a very economical solution for organizations with limited resources and expertise availability.

Key vendors

  • Oracle
  • Saba
  • SAP SuccessFactors
  • SumTotal Systems
  • Ultimate Software

Other prominent vendors

  • Actus
  • bambooHR
  • breatheHR
  • Cornerstone OnDemand
  • Hirezon Corporation
  • Impraise
  • Insperity
  • Performly
  • Namely
  • RedSpotHR.com
  • Reviewsnap
  • Trakstar
  • Zoho Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Performance appraisal process

Part 07: Market developments

Part 08: Market size and forecast

Part 09: Geographical segmentation

Part 10: Market drivers

Part 11: Impact of drivers

Part 12: Market challenges

Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 14: Market trends

Part 15: Buying criteria

Part 16: Five forces analysis

Part 17: Vendor landscape

Part 18: Key vendor profiles

Part 19: Mergers and acquisitions

Part 20: Assumptions

Part 21: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v73cm6/global\

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire