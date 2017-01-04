Research and Markets - Global Peripheral Vascular Diagnostic Systems Market (2016-2020) - Product, Application & End User - Key Vendors are ArjoHuntleigh, Viasonix & Opto Circuits

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Peripheral Vascular Diagnostic Systems Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.



The report forecasts the global peripheral vascular diagnostic systems market to grow at a CAGR of 7.29% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global peripheral vascular diagnostic systems market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of peripheral vascular diagnostic systems and its accessories, which are used to diagnose acute and chronic wounds.

Technological innovations for peripheral vascular and wound care products have significantly influenced clinicians' and individuals' preference toward advanced products over traditional products. These advanced products are portable, simple to use, highly efficient, and cost-effective, which can shift the use of hand-held Doppler ultrasound products for homecare settings.



According to the report, the growing acquisition of small hospitals has helped to increase the wound care, which has indirectly impacted the growth of the peripheral vascular diagnostic market positively. The Tier-1 hospitals acquire the small specialized hospitals, which helps to train the healthcare staff, including the physicians and nurses. This helps to enhance their skills and ensure a positive outcome in wound care management and diagnose PAD.



Further, the report states that lack of awareness in the market is one of the major market challenges. In developed countries, such as in the US and Canada, the adoption of peripheral vascular diagnostics is less owing to less knowledge about PAD, less staff availability, and heterogeneous reimbursement issues.

Key vendors:



ArjoHuntleigh

Viasonix

OMRON Healthcare

Opto Circuits



