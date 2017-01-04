Online Language Learning Market in the US to Grow 8% by 2021 - Analysis By Deployment & Enrollment Methods - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Online Language Learning Market in the US 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The report forecasts the online language learning market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the period 2017-2021.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The adoption of learning analytics is on the rise, which is used by the providers of foreign language courses. The online consumption of language learning study materials produces trails that can be tracked and analyzed for improving services. Growing competition among vendors has compelled them to extend their product portfolio and service offerings. It is proving extremely beneficial for content designers that use analytical tools to create quality content tailored according to the needs and requirements of the learner.
According to the report, language learning through digital modes provides flexibility in terms of accessing the information, completing the course, and ability to access information anytime and anywhere. It has proven to be advantageous not only to students and institutions but also to faculty members and mentors. With the introduction of smartphones, tablets, and other devices, people can access the Internet anywhere and anytime.
This has paved avenues for mobile-based accessibility of language courses. Language learning through cloud platforms has brought portability and flexibility in terms of accessing content from anywhere and anytime. Hence, any learner equipped with a computing device and Internet connection can avail language learning services and courses. The situation is complemented with the rise in the adoption of mobile devices in the work-space and campuses.
Key vendors:
- Linguatronics
- Pearson ELT
- Rosetta Stone
- Sanako
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by deployment methods
Part 07: Market segmentation by enrollment methods
Part 08: Market drivers
Part 09: Impact of drivers
Part 10: Market challenges
Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Part 14: Key vendor analysis
Part 15: Other prominent vendors
Part 16: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cx4t6v/online_language
