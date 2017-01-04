VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- JDL Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: JDL) ("JDL Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

Operations Update

During the fourth quarter the Company re-established a mineralized crushed feed stockpile at the Koricancha Mill in Peru and began regular milling operations in late November. Export and refining of precious metals recommenced in December with export and sales of 810 ounces of gold and 1,000 ounces of silver completed as of month-end. The Company intends to increase throughput at the Koricancha Mill gradually over the coming quarters towards its installed capacity of 10,000 tonnes per month.

The Company was granted three additional mining claims at the Warintza project in Ecuador. The Maiki 1, Maiki 2 and Maiki 4 claims cover an area of 12,676 hectares and lie immediately to the north and northeast of the existing Warintza copper-moly deposit. The claims are highly prospective for discovery of gold and copper mineralization and, in combination with the existing claims at Warintza, cover sufficient ground for potential future mine development at Warintza. The Company will be conducting social license and permitting activities in 2017 with a view to establishing a future exploration program at Warintza including the areas covered by the new claims.

JDL Gold Welcomes New Advisor

JDL Gold is pleased to welcome Dr. Roman Shklanka as an advisor to the board and management of the Company.

Dr. Shklanka is a seasoned exploration geologist with over 45 years of international experience in the mining industry including positions as Chairman of Canico Resources Corp., which was acquired by Vale, Chairman of Sutton Resources Ltd., which was acquired by Barrick Gold Corporation, and Vice President of Exploration for Placer Dome. With Placer Dome, Dr. Shklanka was involved in the acquisition and exploration of numerous mines, among them the Australian Granny Smith gold mine, the Osbourne copper mine and the Kidston gold mine, at that time the largest gold mine in Australia. He is the recipient of several achievement awards and in 2009 was inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame.

Graduation to Tier 1 Status

JDL Gold is pleased to announce that it has been approved for graduation from Tier 2 issuer status to Tier 1 issuer status by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). Tier 1 is the premier tier on the TSXV and is reserved for the most advanced issuers with the most significant financial resources. Tier 1 issuers benefit from decreased filing requirements and improved service standards.

As a result of JDL Gold's graduation to Tier 1 issuer status, the common shares of JDL Gold previously deposited in escrow pursuant to the rules of the TSXV are now governed by the release provisions of "Tier 1 Value Escrow" as set out in Schedule B(1) to Form 5D of the TSXV. Accordingly, all the 2,265,753 common shares currently held in escrow are expected to be released from escrow in the coming days.

Greg Smith, Chief Executive Officer of JDL Gold, said, "We had a productive fourth quarter focused on integration of people and assets after the October closing of the transaction with Anthem United and Gold Mountain Mining and on re-establishing regular gold and silver production at the Koricancha Mill. We are pleased to have graduated to Tier 1 status on the TSXV and to welcome a technical and financial advisor of such high caliber. The board and management of JDL Gold are confident Dr. Shklanka will be a valuable source of counsel as we continue to work to build the Company."

Qualified Person

J. David Lowell, the Chairman of JDL Gold, is the Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 responsible for the technical disclosure in respect of the Warintza project in this news release.

About JDL Gold

JDL Gold is a financially strong, emerging gold-copper production and development company focused on building shareholder value through the acquisition and development of precious metal and copper assets.

