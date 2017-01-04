First patent applications coming out of DEINOBIOTICS' research and pertaining to an innovative antibiotic structure

Preparation underway to enter the regulatory preclinical development of this first candidate

First step in building a solid intellectual property portfolio in the field of antibiotics

Regulatory News:

DEINOVE (Paris:ALDEI), a biotech company that discovers, develops and produces high-value compounds from rare bacteria, notably from the Deinococcus genus, announces the publication of two patent applications1 covering its first antibiotic candidate currently under development.

Through its subsidiary DEINOBIOTICS, the aim of DEINOVE is to discover and develop new antibiotics that will address the global threat of antimicrobial resistance ("AMR"). Since 2010, no new innovative antibiotic has come to market, while, at the same time, resistance to existing antibiotics is expanding rapidly.

As mentioned in September 2016, DEINOBIOTICS has identified a first original antibiotic structure. These patents based on this discovery that are published today are the first steps in building a solid intellectual property portfolio in the field of antibiotics.

Dominique Le Beller, CEO of DEINOBIOTICS, states: « We are really proud of these two first patents that materialize the work carried out until now and confirm the relevance of our platform. We are now working to quickly start the preclinical studies for this first antibiotic candidate

Pr. Emmanuelle Cambau, Head of the Bacteriology department at the Lariboisiere hospital (AP-HP, Paris hospitals) indicates: « Discovering new antibiotic structures as DEINOBIOTICS did has been exceptional in the last decades. Such progress is essential to fight against the serious issues of bacterial resistance which is growing worldwide. »

Emmanuel Petiot, CEO of DEINOVE, adds: « We have successfully brought together the R&D teams of DEINOVE and DEINOBIOTICS. We will now continue to explore our exclusive bank of rare strains for other novel antibiotic molecules, and build a true pipeline effectively addressing the concern of multi-resistance. We are very happy about this promising first step. »

About DEINOVE

DEINOVE (Alternext Paris: ALDEI) is a biotech company that discovers, develops and produces compounds with industrial value from rare microorganisms, for the healthcare, nutrition and cosmetics markets.

These innovative production methods represent a sustainable and competitive alternative.

For this, DEINOVE relies on two key assets:

A unique strain bank with 6,000 rare bacteria that have not yet been exploited, mainly of the Deinococcus genus;

genus; A genetic, metabolic and fermentation engineering platform that enables them to customize these natural micro-factories, transforming them into new industry standards.

Based in Montpellier, DEINOVE employs approximately 50 employees and has nearly 170 international patent applications. The Company has been listed on Alternext since April 2010.

More information on www.deinove.com

1 These are patent applications filed under the PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) that provide international protection to an invention until national/regional patent procedures are initiated.

