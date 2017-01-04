Rockwell Collins (NYSE: COL) has acquired Pulse.Aero Limited, a UK-based company specializing in self-service bag drop solutions and airline applications, to enhance the company's passenger processing services for airports and airlines. This acquisition further expands Rockwell Collins' Information Management Services strategy to enable the connected aviation ecosystem.

"As passengers seek to take more control of their travel experience, this acquisition expands our portfolio of self-service passenger processing solutions, enabling us to streamline and simplify the passenger journey through a fully connected airport," said Dave Nieuwsma, senior vice president, Information Management Services for Rockwell Collins.

Pulse.Aero's products and services will be integrated into the Airport Systems portfolio of Rockwell Collins' Information Management Services business.

The self-service bag drop market is experiencing significant growth due to the benefits it provides both airports and passengers. Airports can increase passenger throughput without capital expenditure on building and facilities, and passengers can move through the airport check-in process more quickly and efficiently.

Rockwell Collins and Pulse.Aero have worked together on several successful deployments, including Dublin Airport, where new self-bag drop units were installed, reducing queue times and improving customer service.

Watch a video to see how Rockwell Collins' self-bag drop solution has impacted Aer Lingus' operations at Dublin Airport: https://youtu.be/OG_4zANwLXo.

