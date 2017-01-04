The GENIVI Alliance and Nevada Center for Advanced Mobility Partner for In-Vehicle Communication Pilot Project to Increase Awareness for Pedestrian Safety and Assist Traffic Flow in Las Vegas

In-Vehicle Communications Technology to be Deployed to Help Improve Vehicle-to-Pedestrian Awareness on High-Traffic and Multi-Modal Corridors

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Today at the GO-NV Transportation Summit, the GENIVI Alliance, an open, collaborative development community of automakers and their suppliers driving the broad adoption of open source in-vehicle software and open technology for the connected car, signed a cooperative Letter of Intent with the Nevada Center for Advanced Mobility (NCAM), to bring advanced connected vehicle technology to Las Vegas to help increase awareness for pedestrian safety and improve traffic flow.

The intent of this project is a phased approach to demonstrate how in-vehicle communications technology and vehicle data can integrate with existing transportation infrastructure to deliver information to the driver regarding road conditions and increase awareness of other road users including pedestrians to create a safer and more connected transportation network that benefits all road users in Las Vegas.

As of December 25, 2016, the State of Nevada saw 213 vehicle/bicycle/pedestrian fatalities, an approximately 5-percent increase in fatalities from 2015. Per crash reports, approximately half of the pedestrian fatalities and injuries occurred midblock on roadways often at night and not within marked crosswalks. In March 2016, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) launched a statewide awareness program to help improve awareness for pedestrian safety.

Critical strategies identified to reduce pedestrian fatalities include reducing speeds along corridors with high pedestrian activity, reducing pedestrian exposure while crossing the street and employing pedestrian safety awareness campaigns. This pilot project focuses on addressing these critical strategies.

"We're excited to be working with the GENIVI Alliance on this pilot project focused on improving vehicle-to-pedestrian awareness and increasing capacity in high-traffic corridors in Las Vegas," said Dan Langford, executive director for the Nevada Center for Advanced Mobility. "The GENIVI open-source community of automakers and technology companies make the alliance an ideal pilot project partner for us to redefine what is possible in developing a safe and easy-to-navigate transportation system now and into the future."

Building on the statewide pedestrian awareness campaign, NCAM is joining forces with the GENIVI Alliance to integrate connected vehicle data with Southern Nevada's traffic signal and roadway network to help drivers be more alert to pedestrian movements and other traffic issues. The GENIVI Alliance will deploy its open Remote Vehicle Interaction (RVI) technology to combine Southern Nevada traffic data with information captured from vehicles outfitted with the connected vehicle technology. The combination of this traffic and vehicle information will assist in better understanding how to inform drivers of roadway conditions and increase awareness of other road users such as people crossing the street.

The collaboration between NCAM and the GENIVI Alliance is detailed in a Letter of Intent that states the initial focus of this transportation pilot will target the following connected car driver awareness cases:

Bus Stop Warnings - alerting drivers of upcoming bus stops and pedestrian traffic ahead in order to reduce speeds and improve awareness of pedestrian activity

- alerting drivers of upcoming bus stops and pedestrian traffic ahead in order to reduce speeds and improve awareness of pedestrian activity High-Risk Warning Areas - using a vehicle's position and time of day to display an in-vehicle warning as the vehicle nears pedestrian crosswalks

- using a vehicle's position and time of day to display an in-vehicle warning as the vehicle nears pedestrian crosswalks Speeding Warning - displays a warning to drivers that they are exceeding the current speed limit

- displays a warning to drivers that they are exceeding the current speed limit Traffic Stopped Ahead -provides drivers with an alert of traffic conditions ahead by displaying a warning of upcoming traffic jams and the proximity to the backup to reduce the chance of potential rear-end collisions.

"GENIVI vehicle connectivity technology is designed to bring vehicle data into the decision processes of drivers and of city planners to address real world transportation challenges," said GENIVI Executive Director Steve Crumb. "We welcome the opportunity to work with Las Vegas to deploy, validate, and improve our connected vehicle technology while focusing on important pedestrian safety and traffic congestion priorities."

The Transportation Pilot Project will initially target the Charleston Boulevard corridor, which has high transit and pedestrian activity.

About GENIVI Alliance

The GENIVI Alliance is a non-profit alliance focused on developing an open in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) and connectivity platform for the transportation industry. The alliance provides its members with a global networking community of more than 140 companies, joining connected car stakeholders with world-class developers in a collaborative environment, resulting in free, open source middleware. GENIVI is headquartered in San Ramon Calif.

About Nevada Center for Advanced Mobility

The Nevada Center for Advanced Mobility (NCAM) provides the contact point bringing together industry, government and academia to develop and deploy policy, standards and technology around advanced mobility including electric, connected, autonomous vehicles and related infrastructure. Its partners include Governor's Office of Economic Development, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, the Nevada Department of Transportation, the Nevada Department of Business & Industry, the Nevada Department of Public Safety, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe, Clark County, the City of Las Vegas, the City of North Las Vegas, the City of Henderson and the City of Reno. For more information, visit www.nevadacam.org.

