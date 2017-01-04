

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Looking to follow through on a key campaign promise, Vice President-elect Mike Pence said Wednesday repealing the Affordable Care Act will be President-elect Donald Trump's first order of business after taking office later this month.



Pence said Trump would keep his promise to the American people to repeal the law known as Obamacare and replace it with a system that will lower the cost of health insurance without growing the size of government.



The comments from Pence came after he met with Republicans on Capitol Hill to discuss plans to repeal and replace the controversial healthcare reform law.



Republicans have offered few details on their Obamacare replacement, but Pence pledged an 'orderly and smooth transition' to a 'market-based' health insurance system.



House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., spoke along with Pence and promised Republicans would not 'pull the rug out' from anyone.



'Once we repeal this law, we need to make sure that there is a stable transition to a truly patient-centered system,' Ryan said. 'We want every American to have access to quality, affordable health coverage.'



He added, 'All of the things Obamacare has kept from the American people-more choices, more control, more freedom-we want to put them back in their hands.'



Meanwhile, Democrats argued the GOP plan to repeal Obamacare would create chaos instead of affordable care for millions of Americans.



Democrats claimed the Republican plan would kick 30 million Americans off their insurance and result in huge increases in the costs of insurance and prescription drugs.



'The republican plan to cut healthcare wouldn't make America great again, it would make America sick again,' said new Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., 'It would lead to chaos instead of affordable care.'



He added, 'Republicans would create calamity in the healthcare system because they are stuck between a rock and a hard place, and have no idea what to put in place of the affordable care act.'



The remarks by Schumer came after President Barack Obama met with Congressional Democrats to discuss ways to preserve his signature legislative achievement.



