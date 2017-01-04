Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.
The global non-woven fabrics market to grow at a CAGR of 6.84% during the period 2016-2020.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global non-woven fabrics market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales volume of the non-woven fabrics, with 2015 as the base year.
Non-woven fabrics are manufactured by aligning various webs in parallel, cross, or random fashion and bonding with the help of various mechanical, thermal, or chemical processes. Non-woven fabrics are fabrics that are not woven or knitted. Non-woven fabrics can have specific properties such as higher absorbency, repellence to liquids, stretchability, strength, washability, softness, cushioning, filtering ability, providing a barrier to microorganisms, and flame retardancy.
According to the report, durable non-woven fabrics are being extensively used in geotextiles for the construction of durable roads and railways, filtration, drainage construction, and civil engineering construction projects. The use of polypropylene fibers and polymers is driving the consumption of durable non-woven fabrics in the geotextile and construction sector.
Further, the report states that one of the major problems associated with non-woven apparels is the size issue faced by the consumers. The current fabric technology greatly depends on elastic bands that aid in the adjustment of the apparels to different-sized populations. However, the apparels are available in a few basic sizes mainly due to a lack of innovation in the fabric used and the technology incorporated. Thus, customers have very few size options to choose from.
Key vendors
- Berry Plastics
- Freudenberg
- Kimberly-Clark
- DuPont
- Ahlstrom
Other prominent vendors
- Fitesa
- Glatfelter
- Johns Manville
- Bonar
- Georgia-Pacific
- Lydall
- Toray Advanced Materials
- Hollingsworth Vose
- First Quality
- Avgol
- PEGAS NONWOVENS
- Fibertex
- Dalian Ruiguang
- Asahi Kasei
- Japan Vilene
- Mitsui Chemicals
- Propex Fabrics
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by application
Part 07: Market segmentation by technology
Part 08: Market segmentation by product
Part 09: Market segmentation by end-user
Part 10: Geographical segmentation
Part 11: Market drivers
Part 12: Impact of drivers
Part 13: Market challenges
Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 15: Market trends
Part 16: Vendor landscape
Part 17: Key vendor analysis
Part 18: Appendix
