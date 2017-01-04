Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global non-woven fabrics market to grow at a CAGR of 6.84% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global non-woven fabrics market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales volume of the non-woven fabrics, with 2015 as the base year.

Non-woven fabrics are manufactured by aligning various webs in parallel, cross, or random fashion and bonding with the help of various mechanical, thermal, or chemical processes. Non-woven fabrics are fabrics that are not woven or knitted. Non-woven fabrics can have specific properties such as higher absorbency, repellence to liquids, stretchability, strength, washability, softness, cushioning, filtering ability, providing a barrier to microorganisms, and flame retardancy.

According to the report, durable non-woven fabrics are being extensively used in geotextiles for the construction of durable roads and railways, filtration, drainage construction, and civil engineering construction projects. The use of polypropylene fibers and polymers is driving the consumption of durable non-woven fabrics in the geotextile and construction sector.

Further, the report states that one of the major problems associated with non-woven apparels is the size issue faced by the consumers. The current fabric technology greatly depends on elastic bands that aid in the adjustment of the apparels to different-sized populations. However, the apparels are available in a few basic sizes mainly due to a lack of innovation in the fabric used and the technology incorporated. Thus, customers have very few size options to choose from.

Key vendors

Berry Plastics

Freudenberg

Kimberly-Clark

DuPont

Ahlstrom

Other prominent vendors

Fitesa

Glatfelter

Johns Manville

Bonar

Georgia-Pacific

Lydall

Toray Advanced Materials

Hollingsworth Vose

First Quality

Avgol

PEGAS NONWOVENS

Fibertex

Dalian Ruiguang

Asahi Kasei

Japan Vilene

Mitsui Chemicals

Propex Fabrics

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by application

Part 07: Market segmentation by technology

Part 08: Market segmentation by product

Part 09: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 10: Geographical segmentation

Part 11: Market drivers

Part 12: Impact of drivers

Part 13: Market challenges

Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 15: Market trends

Part 16: Vendor landscape

Part 17: Key vendor analysis

Part 18: Appendix

