Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Market Overview for Dental Materials 2017 MedView" report to their offering.
The European market for dental materials includes dental cements, impression materials, direct restorative materials, bonding agents, core build-up materials and dental anesthetics. The aging European population is the most significant driver of the dental materials market. Baby boomers are projected to live longer than those of previous generations and are therefore more likely to invest in their oral health during the remainder of their lives.
Consequently, the demand for dental materials will increase due to this generation's need for more crowns, bridges and other restorations. Also, the popularity of tooth-colored restorations and minimally invasive treatments has increased tremendously in the past few years; these trends are expected to drive the demand for innovative and technologically advanced dental materials, resulting in higher average selling prices (ASPs) and market values.
General Report Contents
- Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value Growth Trends
- Market Drivers Limiters for each chapter segment
- Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment
- Section on recent mergers acquisitions
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
European Market For Dental Materials Overview
Competitive Analysis
Market Trends
Market Developments
Markets Included
Key Report Updates
Version History
2. Country Profiles
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1.1 Population
2.1.1.2 Median Age
2.1.1.3 Gdp Per Capita
2.1.1.4 Price Index
3. European Dental Materials Market Overview
3.1 Introduction
3.1.2 Impression Materials
3.1.3 Direct Restorative Materials
3.1.4 Bonding Agents
3.1.5 Core Build-Up Materials
3.1.6 Dental Local Anesthetics
3.2 Currency Exchange Rate
3.3 Market Overview
3.4 Market Overview By Segment
3.5 Trend Analysis
3.6 Drivers And Limiters
3.7 Competitive Market Share Analysis
3.8 Mergers And Acquisitions
Companies Mentioned
- 3M ESPE
- DENTSPLY
- GC Europe
- Heraeus Kulzer
- Ivoclar Vivadent
- Septodont
- Kerr Dental
- Kuraray
- Kettenbach
- VOCO
