The European market for dental materials includes dental cements, impression materials, direct restorative materials, bonding agents, core build-up materials and dental anesthetics. The aging European population is the most significant driver of the dental materials market. Baby boomers are projected to live longer than those of previous generations and are therefore more likely to invest in their oral health during the remainder of their lives.

Consequently, the demand for dental materials will increase due to this generation's need for more crowns, bridges and other restorations. Also, the popularity of tooth-colored restorations and minimally invasive treatments has increased tremendously in the past few years; these trends are expected to drive the demand for innovative and technologically advanced dental materials, resulting in higher average selling prices (ASPs) and market values.

General Report Contents

Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value Growth Trends

Market Drivers Limiters for each chapter segment

Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment

Section on recent mergers acquisitions

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

European Market For Dental Materials Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History

2. Country Profiles

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1.1 Population

2.1.1.2 Median Age

2.1.1.3 Gdp Per Capita

2.1.1.4 Price Index

3. European Dental Materials Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.1.2 Impression Materials

3.1.3 Direct Restorative Materials

3.1.4 Bonding Agents

3.1.5 Core Build-Up Materials

3.1.6 Dental Local Anesthetics

3.2 Currency Exchange Rate

3.3 Market Overview

3.4 Market Overview By Segment

3.5 Trend Analysis

3.6 Drivers And Limiters

3.7 Competitive Market Share Analysis

3.8 Mergers And Acquisitions

Companies Mentioned

3M ESPE

DENTSPLY

GC Europe

Heraeus Kulzer

Ivoclar Vivadent

Septodont

Kerr Dental

Kuraray

Kettenbach

VOCO



