ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - The Orlando Magic and Magic Chief Executive Office Alex Martins announced today the team's partnership deals with best-in-class national and local corporations that span a wide-variety of categories.

Among the new Orlando Magic partners this season are Corkcicle, Florida Distributing Company (FDC), Blue Media, Tijuana Flats, JAE Roofing, Fence Outlet, Listing Power Tools and Renaissance Dental.

In addition, Florida Blue, Anheuser Busch, CenturyLink, Fields Auto Group, Insurance Office of America (IOA), MillerCoors, Papa John's, Orlando RV, DEX Imaging, Florida Department of Transportation, Heineken, Visit Orlando, Talk of the Town, Massey Services and AvMed have renewed their partnerships with the Magic.

"The Orlando Magic is proud to welcome to our family some of the nation's most respected corporations as both new and renewed partnerships with our team," said Martins. "Their commitment to our organization both now and for the future speaks volumes to our community and fan base about the strength of the Magic brand. We believe these mutually beneficial partnerships will provide the opportunity for our partners to deliver a direct, positive message to our fan base and beyond, as well continue to grow their brands and overall business."

Highlights of the partnerships include:

Florida Blue - Florida Blue returns as a partner to continue the Baskets for Books program for the eighth year. Through that program, for each point made by the Magic during the season, one book is donated to the early learning coalition of Orange County to continue to develop lifelong learners through literacy and education.

Anheuser Busch - As a partner of the Magic since day one, Anheuser Busch extends their deal to continue entitlement of the Bud Light Baseline Bar, a popular gathering point for all Magic fans and Amway Center patrons. Anheuser Busch also maintains a continued focus on fan experience through digital integration on the Magic Mobile App.

CenturyLink - Renews as team's official TV and Internet provider. CenturyLink has also added an on-court shot challenge that allows fans an opportunity to win $5000 and a STEM recognition program for select home games throughout the season.

Fields Auto Group - Continues to feature entitlement spaces inside Amway Center - Fields Ultimate Lounge and ICON Suite. The renewed partnership will also include an additional entitlement space - the Fields VIP Entrance, which connects the valet parking to the Fields Ultimate Lounge and ICON Suite as well as additional branding on the VIP courtside seating area.

Insurance Office of America (IOA) - Continues as the Magic's "official insurance broker" which includes entitlement of the Founders Level of Amway Center.

MillerCoors - Retains the right to the Coors Light Coldzone, a branded bar area on the Terrace Level of the Amway Center and the continued ability to execute consumer promotions throughout Central Florida.

Papa John's - Extends their partnership of the Magic Win promotion, which provides fans with 50 percent off Papa John's pizza the day following a Magic win throughout Central Florida.

Orlando RV - The exclusive RV partner of the Orlando Magic. Orlando RV also provides the Magic with a custom branded, state-of-the-art RV for use at various community events, pregame Fan Fests and additional Magic initiatives throughout the year.

DEX - DEX Imaging remains the exclusive printer and copier provider of the Orlando Magic.

Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) - The FDOT's "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign will again offer fans the Designated Driver program during all Magic home games. Fans that pledge to be their group's designated driver will receive a free Pepsi product during the game.

Heineken - Through the extended partnership, the Amway Center will feature a new branded Heineken bar location on the Terrace Level.

Visit Orlando - The partnership features a collaborative effort that will work with the large base of tourists who visit the Central Florida community each year.

Talk of the Town - As part of the extended partnership, Talk of the Town will activate Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) fundraising platforms across all Central Florida locations.

Corkcicle - Headquartered in Orlando, Fla., Corkcicle's innovative drinkware technology provides fans with an elevated beverage drinking experience. Corkcicle's product lineup includes a barware collection and a hydration line of triple-insulated canteens and tumblers.

Florida Distributing Company - Florida Distributing Company has developed craft beer experiences for the first time in Amway Center, featuring brands like Boston Beer Company, New Belgium, Sierra Nevada, and Yuengling.

Blue Media - Partners with the Magic to provide signage solutions and participate in B2B strategies.

Tijuana Flats - The well-known, local Tex-Mex restaurant partnership will provide free tacos to fans who visit local stores each Monday wearing Magic gear.

JAE Roofing - First time partners utilizing marks and logos to promote the relationship in the Central Florida market.

Fence Outlet - Will provide fans who utilize their services with Magic tickets throughout the season

Listing Power Tools and Renaissance Dental - have partnered with the Magic predominantly on LED in-arena exposure and Amway Center hospitality.

The Magic also continue its Champions of the Community partnerships which represent an elite tier of brands committed to Central Florida and the Parramore community. The fully-integrated relationship includes community programming, unparalleled team and facility access, brand recognition visibility and category exclusivity. Champions of the Community partners include PepsiCo, Chase, Walt Disney World, Florida Hospital, Harris Corporation and FanDuel.

The Magic corporate partnerships team has received multiple honors and recognition for its continued success. In a recent season ticket holder survey, 72 percent of the Magic's Loyal Blue members have said they view a product and/or services more favorably when they know they are a partner of the Magic. At the annual NBA Sales and Marketing Meetings, the Magic organization was highlighted as a best practice model and recognized with a "Sponsorship Account Performance Award" for the large number of accounts secured by the corporate partnerships department. The Magic is also in its ninth year hosting the Partner Activation Summit. This exclusive, partner benefit features industry leaders in discussions on the business of sports and the value of sports partnerships. The Summit continues to be recognized throughout sports as one of the industry-leading events with both local and national attendees and participants, including featured conversations with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NBA Chief Marketing Officer Pam El.

