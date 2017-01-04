Hologic Appoints President of EMEA and Canada, Completing International Leadership Team

MARLBOROUGH, Massachusetts, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that Jan Verstreken has been named Regional President for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Canada. Mr. Verstreken's appointment completes Hologic's international sales leadership team, which includes Sanjay Prabhakaran, Regional President for Asia Pacific, and Fernando Davico, General Manager for Latin America, who both joined the Company in 2016.

"Last year we made a commitment to strengthen our international capabilities, and I am confident that the leadership team we now have in place will further accelerate the growth of our business on a global scale," said Steve MacMillan, Hologic's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

In his new role, Mr. Verstreken will build and shape Hologic's strategies for growth in the EMEA and Canadian markets. The industry veteran brings more than 25 years of experience from an impressive career at Teleflex. Most recently, he served as President for APAC, managing all commercial operations in the region.

Prior to joining Hologic, Mr. Prabhakaran served as President, Asia Pacific, at Baxter International, responsible for driving growth and providing strategic direction for more than 10,000 employees. Mr. Davico most recently led the Ortho Clinical Diagnostics business in Latin America for Johnson & Johnson, overseeing 160 employees and more than $160 million in sales. All three new executives report to Eric Compton, Hologic's Chief Operating Officer.

"Jan, Sanjay and Fernando bring a wealth of experience to the Company, and they will be integral in fostering strong relationships with our local partners and customers," Mr. Compton said. "With a unified global leadership team, we are well-positioned to expand our market presence and achieve our international growth objectives in 2017 and beyond."

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of premium diagnostic products, medical imaging systems and surgical products. The Company's core business units focus on diagnostics, breast health, GYN surgical, and skeletal health. With a unified suite of technologies and a robust research and development program, Hologic is dedicated to The Science of Sure. For more information, visit www.hologic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about the ability of new leadership to achieve international sales and growth objectives. There can be no assurance that the Company will achieve its international sales and growth goals, or be able to attract and retain key employees. Hologic expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to the statements presented here to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Media Contact

Jane Mazur

Senior Director, Divisional Communications

585.355.5978

jane.mazur@hologic.com

Investor Contact

Michael Watts

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

858.410.8588

michael.watts@hologic.com