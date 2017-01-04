TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- S Split Corp. (TSX: SBN) (TSX: SBN.PR.A) has declared monthly distributions payable on January 31, 2017 to shareholders of record on January 17, 2017, (ex-dividend date of January 13, 2017) in the following amounts per share:

Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share Class A Shares SBN $0.04320 Preferred Shares SBN.PR.A $0.04375

To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172 or visit www.strathbridge.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Contacts:

Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.

Aaron Ho

Vice-President, Finance



Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.

121 King Street West, Suite 2600

Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9

416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172

www.strathbridge.com

info@strathbridge.com



