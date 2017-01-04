866.302.4765 (U.S.)



419.386.0006 (International)





NEW YORK, 2017-01-04 22:08 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has scheduled its Fourth Quarter 2016 results announcement.Who: Nasdaq's CEO, CFO, and additional members of its management teamWhat: Review Nasdaq's Fourth Quarter 2016 Financial ResultsWhen: Tuesday, January 31, 2017Results Call: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks via the following telephone numbers:All participants can access the conference via Internet webcast through the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at:http://ir.nasdaq.com/.An audio replay of the conference will be available after the call on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/ or by dialing 855.859.2056 (U.S.) or 404.537.3406 (International); Conference ID: 48404206Note: The press release for the Fourth Quarter 2016 results will be posted on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/ on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET.ABOUT NASDAQNasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services across six continents. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 85 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to more than 3,700 listed companies with a market value of $10.0 trillion and approximately 18,000 corporate clients. To learn more, visit: nasdaq.com/ambition or business.nasdaq.com.NDAQFMEDIA RELATIONS CONTACT: Allan Schoenberg +1.212.231.5534 allan.schoenberg@nasdaq.comINVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT: Ed Ditmire, CFA +1.212.401.8737 ed.ditmire@nasdaq.com