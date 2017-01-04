NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - In a bid to strengthen its already stable hold on the mobile video market, DJI has introduced two new additions to its Osmo line: the Zenmuse M1 and Osmo Mobile Silver. The Zenmuse M1 is an accessory upgrade specifically designed for DJI Osmo stabilizers. With the M1 installed, users will be able to mount their smartphones to existing Osmo grips and begin shooting clear, stable footage. The Zenmuse M1 also enables all the intelligent features of the Osmo Mobile, including Active Track, Timelapse, and Panorama modes. Bluetooth technology is built in, as well as support for both iOS and Android mobile devices.

DJI Zenmuse M1 Gimbal for Osmo Grips

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1308953-REG/dji_cp_zm_000527_zenmuse_m1.html

Holds Phones 2.3 - 3.3" Wide

Upgrades Osmo Grip into Osmo Mobile

Enables Intelligent Shooting Modes

ActiveTrack, Timelapse, Panorama & More

Bluetooth Technology

For Osmo, Osmo+, Osmo Pro & Osmo RAW

The Osmo Mobile Silver is a color upgrade of the original Osmo Mobile. This made-over gimbal stabilizer features all the lauded functionality of the original, including ergonomic design, shooting modes, and customizable control over settings, shutter, and ISO. With the Osmo Mobile, DJI's aim has always been to convert regular smartphones into super-intelligent, cinema-making machines, and the new color variant upholds that tradition in spectacular fashion.

The Zenmuse M1 and Osmo Mobile Silver are available to order now, at B&H.

